I tried Grok’s new AI image editing features – they’re fun but won’t replace Photoshop any time soon

Features
By published

Adobe is safe for now

Grok Image Edits
(Image credit: Eric Hal Schwartz / Grok Image Edits)

Grok, Elon Musk's ever-expanding AI platform, recently added a new image editing tool that lets you upload a photo, type what you want changed, and wait a few seconds while the machine does its thing.

As someone who spends a lot of time poking around in Photoshop, I had to see just how far this magic button could go. So I threw a few common image editing tasks at Grok and waited to be amazed or not. The results landed somewhere between technological marvel and digital curiosity. They were sometimes impressive, but not exactly going to put professional retouchers out of business. Here are a few ways I played with Grok's image editor and how it went.

Ambience

Grok Image Edits

(Image credit: Eric Hal Schwartz / Grok Image Edits)

First, I went for a crowd-pleaser: a happy ending. I put up a landscape photo from a vacation a long time ago that I always liked but always had an ominous overtone. I asked Grok to "Give this image the warm feeling of a happy ending." Boom, the clouds were gone, and a rainbow appeared. Grok, to its credit, nailed the classic sense of connection between a rainbow and a happy ending. Certainly it looked like a more cheerful day. But, it couldn't quite nail the location of the rainbow, which looked far closer than it should and otherwise gave off an artificial feel.

Artistic effects

Grok Image Edits

(Image credit: Eric Hal Schwartz / Grok Image Edits)

Next I decided to test Grok’s artsy side. I put up a favorite photo of myself from a fancy night out, top hat, cane, and all. I wanted to give the photo some style and asked Grok to "Give the image a comic book effect with bold outlines." Now, I wasn't expecting Frank Miller to lend a brush to the effect, but I did like the pop-art flair. Grok remade the photo nicely, even the people in the background. On the other hand, the drawing didn't exactly look like me. It gave off the vibe of someone tracing me in MS Paint.

Object addition

Grok Image Edits

(Image credit: Eric Hal Schwartz / Grok Image Edits)

I went for a fun attempt with the ability to add objects to the image. I uploaded a photo of my chihuahua Chabbage and prompted Grok with: "Add a top hat and monocle to the dog." I wanted Cabbage to look like a tiny Victorian aristocrat who'd just inherited a country estate. The top hat was there, if a little cartoonish, but and I'm not sure what good the monocle did there, but I can't deny that it fulfilled the brief. Definitely not clean enough to fool anyone, but I admired the confidence.

Background change

Grok Image Edits

(Image credit: Eric Hal Schwartz / Grok Image Edits)

For the last test, I decided to keep the theme going and transport Cabbage, now dressed to the nines, to a location befitting his monocled majesty. I asked Grok to: "Replace the background with a fancy Victorian gentleman's club." I had high hopes of crimson velvet armchairs and cigar smoke curling lazily toward chandeliers. No chandeliers, but the chair looked right. The background did shift to a vaguely luxurious-looking room, but it felt more like a budget cosplay of a Victorian lounge than the real thing. Not that Cabbage was in the chair. Grok apparently thought dogs should stay on the floor.

The editor needs editing

After a long time of using Grok's image editing, I found myself mildly impressed on occasion but often somewhat underwhelmed. For quick, basic edits and playing with simple additions, removals, or background swaps, Grok worked a treat.

It does a better job than both ChatGPT or Gemini at editing files you've uploaded. In fact, Grok offers a level of speed and accessibility that are very appealing. The results, while imperfect, often clear the low bar of "good enough for social media," which, let's be honest, is all most of us need.

However, Grok emphatically fails to threaten Adobe's empire. It lacks the precision, control, and finesse of Photoshop. There's a lack of incremental adjusting, no layers to fine-tune, and a lot of slight wording changes to do what would take a couple of clicks in Photoshop. And the results carry that distinctive aura of almost but not quite right known as the uncanny valley. It's a fun toy, but a toy is not a professional tool.

You might also like

Eric Hal Schwartz
Eric Hal Schwartz
Contributor

Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Grok on a smartphone
Elon Musk’s Grok can now analyze images and it does a pretty good job, until you reach your usage limit
Elon Musk and Grok.
What is Grok: This chatbot is brimming with attitude
Google Whisk
I turned my dog into a plushie using AI and it was super easy
Adobe Photoshop AI tools in action
What is Adobe Photoshop: Everything we know about the image editor’s AI tools
Pocket Toons
I tried a new AI-generated comic book app and Marvel has nothing to worry about
CyberLink PhotoDirector AI examples on the homepage
AI Photo Editing: Top 7 tools to boost your productivity
Latest in Artificial Intelligence
ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode on a smartphone.
Talking to ChatGPT just got better, and you don’t need to pay to access the new functionality
Grok Image Edits
I tried Grok’s new AI image editing features – they’re fun but won’t replace Photoshop any time soon
AI hallucinations
We're already trusting AI with too much – I just hope AI hallucinations disappear before it's too late
Google Gemini AI
Gemini can now see your screen and judge your tabs
A phone showing a ChatGPT app error message
ChatGPT was down for many – here's what happened
ChatGPT app on an iPhone
5 things you should ask ChatGPT today – oh, and 1 you should never ask it!
Latest in Features
Grok Image Edits
I tried Grok’s new AI image editing features – they’re fun but won’t replace Photoshop any time soon
inZOI.
inZOI early access is the most disappointed I’ve been with a game in years
A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser
Disney+ celebrates 5 years of streaming with 2025 lookahead – here are 3 movies and shows I can't wait to watch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
I switched to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 five months ago and I haven’t looked back – here are five things you need to know before buying a foldable phone
iPhone 16 Pro Desert Titanium in hand
I think the rumored iPhone 17 Pro redesign looks great – but is it Apple enough?
AI quantization
What is AI quantization?
More about artificial intelligence
ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode on a smartphone.

Talking to ChatGPT just got better, and you don’t need to pay to access the new functionality
Google Gemini AI

Gemini can now see your screen and judge your tabs
ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode on a smartphone.

Talking to ChatGPT just got better, and you don’t need to pay to access the new functionality
See more latest
Most Popular
Speed (1994 film) starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock
5 movies on Max with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes that I recommend streaming
A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser
Disney+ celebrates 5 years of streaming with 2025 lookahead – here are 3 movies and shows I can't wait to watch
inZOI.
inZOI early access is the most disappointed I’ve been with a game in years
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
I switched to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 five months ago and I haven’t looked back – here are five things you need to know before buying a foldable phone
AI quantization
What is AI quantization?
iPhone 16 Pro Desert Titanium in hand
I think the rumored iPhone 17 Pro redesign looks great – but is it Apple enough?
A still of Kirsten Dunst in a wedding dress in a pond from the movie Melancholia
4 great free movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes worth streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 24)
Hume AI
What is Hume: Bring emotional understanding to AI-generated voices
Beautiful.ai
What is Beautiful.ai: Create modern presentations in as little time as possible
Andrew Koji as Zeek pointing a gun at someone off camera.
Andrew Koji reveals Gangs of London season 3's new mysterious assassin is like 'the human Terminator' in the Sky Original series