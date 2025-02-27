xAI’s Grok 3 chatbot has added a voice mode with multiple personalities

One personality is called “unhinged” and will scream and insult you

Grok also has personalities for NSFW roleplay, crazy conspiracies, and an “Unlicensed Therapist” mode

AI voice assistants are usually polite, informative, and calm when they respond to you. xAI’s Grok 3 has apparently decided to set that strategy on fire, sending it literally screaming into the void.

Grok 3 has multiple voice options, each with a distinct personality, including an “unhinged” option that will yell, insult, and indeed scream at you before shutting down in the right circumstances.

AI developer Riley Goodside showcased just how wild the unhinged voice for Grok 3 can be in a recording where he repeatedly interrupts Grok’s responses. The AI soon becomes frustrated and finally snaps, letting out a disturbingly long, horror-movie-worthy shriek. It then throws in a final insult before cutting the call. A masterpiece of customer service, this is not. You can hear it in the clip below.

Grok 3 Voice Mode, following repeated, interrupting requests to yell louder, lets out an inhuman 30-second scream, insults me, and hangs up pic.twitter.com/5GtdDtpKceFebruary 24, 2025

Voice of the unhinged

The “unhinged” personality is just one of several that Grok’s new voice mode offers. There’s also “Storyteller,” which does exactly what it sounds like; “Conspiracy,” which is really into Sasquatch and alien abductions; and “Unlicensed Therapist,” a personality that apparently failed the exams, possibly over a lack of empathy.

Then there’s “Sexy” mode, which is labeled 18+ and, unlike the voice settings of competitors like ChatGPT, does not shy away from full-on roleplaying NSFW scenarios. So, Grok will scream at you or whisper sweet nothings into your ear, depending on your preference.

It's a vision of AI that may not appeal to everyone. That said, it completely aligns with how CEO Elon Musk described xAI's goals in countering what he claims are overly sanitized and politically correct AI models from companies like OpenAI. While OpenAI’s ChatGPT has a voice feature, it’s still programmed to maintain a neutral, controlled demeanor. Grok, on the other hand, is unpredictable. It doesn’t just let you talk over it; it may react aggressively or emotionally. Not that you'd notice in the official promotions, however.

Try Grok voice conversation mode!Requires a Premium+ or SuperGrok subscription. pic.twitter.com/247Ev60DoJFebruary 24, 2025

Most mainstream AI tools have strict guidelines about content, particularly around "adult" topics. Grok 3 has seemingly been programmed with the opposite philosophy, except for when the company decides the model needs to be "corrected" in claims about the CEO.

Of course, this approach isn’t without controversy. AI personalities like “Unlicensed Therapist” could easily give people misleading or unhelpful advice, while a chatbot that openly encourages conspiracy theories seems like it could go off the rails quickly. And the “Sexy” mode? Well, that’s another ethical discussion that few would expect to have regarding mainstream AI tools. There’s also the question of how much of this is genuinely useful versus just pure spectacle. Very loud spectacle.