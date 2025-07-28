Want to host an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU and up to 4PB of SSD storage on one single PCIe slot? Here's how to do it
One card, one slot with 4PB SSD designed for compute and storage
- HighPoint Rocket 7638D combines extreme GPU power with massive SSD storage in just one PCIe slot
- Dual MCIO ports and a CDFP interface unlock true compute-storage fusion for HPC workflows
- Can host the RTX 5090 and 16 enterprise SSDs using a single compact expansion card
HighPoint Technologies is preparing to unveil the Rocket 7638D at FMS2025, a single-slot PCIe Gen5 x16 add-in card that aims to combine external GPU support and high-capacity SSD storage within a compact form factor.
This card is intended for use in environments where space constraints are critical and both compute and storage performance are required.
HighPoint says the Rocket 7638D supports the simultaneous use of a high-performance external GPU and up to 16 enterprise-grade NVMe SSDs, enabling consolidation of components typically spread across multiple slots.
Merging GPU support and SSD capacity in one PCIe slot
The design appears to be targeted at AI inference, high-performance computing (HPC), and media production workloads, where system density and thermal considerations could restrict expansion options.
The Rocket 7638D uses an external CDFP interface to accommodate a full-height, dual- or triple-slot Gen5 GPU, supporting lengths up to 370mm, including options like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, which launched earlier this year.
Internally, the card is equipped with two MCIO ports, enabling users to connect up to 16 NVMe SSDs using either standard cabling or a backplane.
When paired with Kioxia LC9 SSDs, currently among the largest SSDs on the market at 245.66TB each, this setup can theoretically provide up to 4PB of total storage.
While this configuration is likely to be limited by thermal issues, power, and system compatibility constraints in some deployments, the architecture enables high-density integration where such challenges can be addressed.
How to do it
- Install the Rocket 7638D into a PCIe Gen5 x16 slot on a supported motherboard
- Connect a compatible Gen5 x16 GPU (e.g., RTX 5090) via the CDFP port
- Attach up to 16 NVMe SSDs using dual MCIO cables or through a Gen5-capable backplane
- Ensure power delivery and cooling are appropriate for both GPU and SSD load
- Use firmware tools to manage lane distribution, power cycling, and device monitoring
- Monitor system status using onboard LED indicators or command-line utilities
In addition to the 7638D, HighPoint will be showcasing its wider Rocket Series portfolio at FMS2025.
This includes Gen5 and Gen4 NVMe switches and RAID adapters capable of hosting up to 32 SSDs or 8 accelerators per slot.
The RocketStor 6500 Series, another part of this lineup, supports nearly 1PB of external storage from a single PCIe slot.
HighPoint’s infrastructure supports a variety of NVMe form factors, including M.2, U.2/U.3, E1.S, E3.S, and ESDFF.
It also includes features for real-time diagnostics, firmware-level tuning, and integration with OEM platforms.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
