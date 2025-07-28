HighPoint Rocket 7638D combines extreme GPU power with massive SSD storage in just one PCIe slot

Dual MCIO ports and a CDFP interface unlock true compute-storage fusion for HPC workflows

Can host the RTX 5090 and 16 enterprise SSDs using a single compact expansion card

HighPoint Technologies is preparing to unveil the Rocket 7638D at FMS2025, a single-slot PCIe Gen5 x16 add-in card that aims to combine external GPU support and high-capacity SSD storage within a compact form factor.

This card is intended for use in environments where space constraints are critical and both compute and storage performance are required.

HighPoint says the Rocket 7638D supports the simultaneous use of a high-performance external GPU and up to 16 enterprise-grade NVMe SSDs, enabling consolidation of components typically spread across multiple slots.

Merging GPU support and SSD capacity in one PCIe slot

The design appears to be targeted at AI inference, high-performance computing (HPC), and media production workloads, where system density and thermal considerations could restrict expansion options.

The Rocket 7638D uses an external CDFP interface to accommodate a full-height, dual- or triple-slot Gen5 GPU, supporting lengths up to 370mm, including options like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, which launched earlier this year.

Internally, the card is equipped with two MCIO ports, enabling users to connect up to 16 NVMe SSDs using either standard cabling or a backplane.

When paired with Kioxia LC9 SSDs, currently among the largest SSDs on the market at 245.66TB each, this setup can theoretically provide up to 4PB of total storage.

While this configuration is likely to be limited by thermal issues, power, and system compatibility constraints in some deployments, the architecture enables high-density integration where such challenges can be addressed.

How to do it

Install the Rocket 7638D into a PCIe Gen5 x16 slot on a supported motherboard

Connect a compatible Gen5 x16 GPU (e.g., RTX 5090) via the CDFP port

Attach up to 16 NVMe SSDs using dual MCIO cables or through a Gen5-capable backplane

Ensure power delivery and cooling are appropriate for both GPU and SSD load

Use firmware tools to manage lane distribution, power cycling, and device monitoring

Monitor system status using onboard LED indicators or command-line utilities

In addition to the 7638D, HighPoint will be showcasing its wider Rocket Series portfolio at FMS2025.

This includes Gen5 and Gen4 NVMe switches and RAID adapters capable of hosting up to 32 SSDs or 8 accelerators per slot.

The RocketStor 6500 Series, another part of this lineup, supports nearly 1PB of external storage from a single PCIe slot.

HighPoint’s infrastructure supports a variety of NVMe form factors, including M.2, U.2/U.3, E1.S, E3.S, and ESDFF.

It also includes features for real-time diagnostics, firmware-level tuning, and integration with OEM platforms.