Utran’s PCIe 5.0 card holds 28 M.2 SSDs, reaching a total 224TB capacity

Delivers 109GB/s read speed using Broadcom switch and advanced cooling

Ideal for AI workloads, but overkill for most enterprise storage needs

Utran Technology has introduced a new PCIe 5.0 add-in card which feels more like a GPU than a storage solution.

Unveiled at Computex 2025, the device can host up to 28 NVMe Gen5 M.2 8TB SSDs in a single slot, delivering 109GB/s sequential read speed and a total storage capacity of 224TB.

Two versions of the 28x M.2 Host Card: HM-5281A and HM-5282A will be available - both use the Broadcom AtlasII PEX89144 switch to handle internal bandwidth and connectivity. The HM-5281A uses a single PCIe Gen5 x16 upstream link, while the HM-5282A doubles that with two x16 links, bringing total bandwidth up to 1024 GT/s.

Surprise hot plug support

Cooling comes via a high-pressure fan and radiator combo. Although it has a dense footprint, the layout is built for rack-scale deployment. In theory, eight cards could deliver nearly 1.8PB of flash inside a single server.

Both models run on an EPS 8-pin connector and support surprise hot plug, meaning the system can detect and manage the 28 M.2 drives even if they’re swapped in unexpectedly. This is particularly useful for testing or dynamic environments. You'd need to take care doing so in real-world deployments though, especially as the card itself isn't hot-swappable.

28x M.2 Host Card also lacks card-level power loss protection, so you’d need to rely on SSDs that include their own safeguards.

The card does, however, support USB terminal control for firmware updates and system monitoring.

Supported operating systems include Windows, Windows Server, and Linux, making it relatively flexible at the software level.

It's hard to argue with the raw numbers - 109GB/s read speed and sub-millisecond latency are unquestionably impressive - but outside of certain HPC or AI use cases, it's frankly difficult to see a wide audience. Even in dense environments, this level of performance might outpace most storage needs.

Utran says it plans to begin shipping its 28x M.2 Host Card in summer 2025.

