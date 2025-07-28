AMD Threadripper 9995WX tops PassMark with 174,825 points in multithreaded performance testing

With 96 cores and 192 threads, it crushes benchmarks meant for server-grade processors

The Threadripper 9995WX even outperforms AMD’s EPYC 9755 by more than 5% in tests

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX has emerged as the fastest CPU in PassMark’s multithreaded performance charts, claiming a score of 174,825 points.

This new benchmark positions the 96-core processor ahead of AMD’s own EPYC 9755, which trails by about 5% in multithreaded workloads with 166,328 points.

This lead is noteworthy not only because of the tight margin but also due to the distinct market segments to which both chips are intended: Threadripper for high-end workstations and EPYC for data center servers.

Built for extreme performance in workstation-class systems

Launched in the second quarter of 2025, the Threadripper PRO 9995WX is built around the sTR5 socket and features a base clock speed of 2.5GHz with a boost speed reaching 5.4GHz.

It comes with 192 threads, and its typical TDP of 350W reflects the scale of its compute capabilities.

With a massive 384MB of L3 cache and substantial L1 and L2 cache arrangements, the CPU is engineered to handle highly parallelized tasks.

These features show AMD’s intent to offer extreme performance in high-end desktop and workstation markets where parallel compute power is critical.

In benchmark tests, it delivered 1,220,090 MOps/sec in integer math, 707,600 MOps/sec in floating point operations, and processed 3.6 million kilobytes per second in data compression.

Its single-thread performance reached 4,565 MOps/sec, placing it 45th among 5,287 CPUs in that metric.

The new Threadripper PRO 9995WX is 21% faster than the 7995WX, AMD’s own earlier flagship.

This gain marks a substantial generational leap, particularly for users whose applications benefit from the full core and thread count.

The Threadripper PRO 9995WX has just gone on sale and can be found at major retailers like Amazon and Newegg, with a starting price of $11,699.