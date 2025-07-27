Frozen AMD Threadripper Pro 9995WX CPU breaks flurry of world records — a 6GHz processor is pretty cool, literally
The overclocked chip claimed eight world records, and first-place benchmark results
- AMD's Threadripper Pro 9995WX workstation processor hit 6GHz and set new world performance records
- ASUS overclockers took the 96-core CPU to new heights with a liquid nitrogen cooling setup
- New Threadripper 9000 series flagship combines extreme specs with unlocked overclocking potential
AMD’s new Threadripper Pro 9995WX is already proving itself to be the most powerful workstation CPU available.
The top-end offering in the freshly launched Threadripper 9000 series, the 9995WX features 96 cores, 192 threads, a 2.5GHz base clock, and boost speeds up to 5.4GHz.
It also supports 144 usable PCIe Gen5 lanes, 128MB of L3 cache, and 8-channel DDR5 ECC memory at up to 6400MT/s.
Breaking records
Now on sale, priced at an eye-watering $11,699 at Amazon and Newegg, the 9995WX is technically designed for high-end workstations, but it has already become a popular choice in the extreme overclocking scene.
Using liquid nitrogen and an ASUS Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE motherboard, ASUS overclocking team member CENS pushed the chip to nearly 6GHz across all 96 cores, reaching a Cinebench R23 score of 227,817, which is an all-time world record.
The CPU was cooled to -47°C during the session and powered by a 2,000W PSU.
Clock speeds held steady between 5,746MHz and 5,950MHz, allowing the chip to maintain full-core stability under sustained loads.
That performance beat the previous record of 210,000 points set by AMD’s earlier 7995WX chip, and positions the 9995WX firmly at the top of the HEDT segment.
In total, the 9995WX was part of eight new world records and first-place benchmark results across Cinebench, Geekbench, 7-Zip, HWBOT x265, and Y-cruncher.
ASUS overclockers CENS, OGS, SEBY, and others all used the same chip to take top spots in both global and hardware categories.
The 9995WX may be aimed at professionals, but its unlocked design and massive core count also make it a showcase for what current desktop CPU engineering can achieve.
Matched with a high-end board and liquid nitrogen cooling, ASUS demonstrates just how hard a workstation processor can be pushed.
