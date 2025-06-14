New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 image leaks hint at a thin frame and a big camera bump

A successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is almost here

Images of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 have leaked

They show off a thin frame and thick camera bump

A launch is expected sometime in July

It looks increasingly likely that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 are going to get their grand unveiling next month, and a couple of new image leaks have given us a better look at how the former handset is going to look.

First up we have an image of a Galaxy Z Fold 7 case posted to Reddit (via 9to5Google) which shows how thin the phone is going to be – even when folded – and the significant protrusion the camera module bump is going to add around the back.

Samsung has already confirmed that the foldable is going to be the thinnest one yet in the series, while other rumors have pointed to the possibility of a significant camera upgrade as well, which would explain the camera bump.

Another leaked image, also posted to Reddit (also via 9to5Google) again shows off the thinness of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This picture seems to be of a stand made for an event – possibly the Unpacked launch event rumored for July.

A lot to look forward to

When it comes to the successor to the 2024 model, which you can read about in our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we've already heard plenty in the way of leaks and rumors over the past few months.

Yesterday we heard that the foldable could get an improved version of Samsung's ProVisual Engine AI image-processing tech, which will bring with it improvements to photo quality, digital zoom quality, and video stability.

Other rumors have been a little more vague: a well-placed source has said the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to bring with it 'industry-first' features, without being specific about what they are. Substantial screen, camera, or battery upgrades could be involved.

Samsung itself has been teasing an "Ultra" foldable that's coming soon, which may mean this phone gets rebranded, or has a lot in common with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It would seem there's a lot to look forward to with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.