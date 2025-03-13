The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get a 200MP primary camera upgrade

It's a jump from the 50MP primary camera in the Galaxy Z Fold 6

The phone should launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July

If the rumors are right, we'll see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 make an appearance within the next few months – and a fresh leak suggests the latter phone is set for a significant camera upgrade.

According to Galaxy Club (via Android Police), the book-style foldable is going to come with a 200MP primary camera on the back as part of a triple-lens rear camera setup, with the other cameras being a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto.

That 200MP primary camera is apparently going to be borrowed from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and would be a major bump over the 50MP primary camera in the current model – see our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review for the details.

The cameras on the Z Fold series haven't been upgraded much in recent years, and even though it seems that only one of them is getting upgraded this time around, we'll take it – better-quality photo and video capture is always welcome.

What else do (we think) we know?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 had a 50MP primary camera (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

There's been no shortage of leaks and rumors around the Galaxy Z Fold 7 so far, and the Galaxy Club report repeats another one alongside the camera upgrade prediction: the foldable is said to be launching in July, like its predecessor.

If the rumors are to be believed, the RAM and storage specs aren't going to change on the new model. However, the processor should get upgraded to the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm, as used in the Galaxy S25 series.

Based on leaked renders we've seen, the foldable is going to be slimmer this time around – perhaps with the ultra-thin Oppo Find N5 in mind – and it's also being tipped to get larger displays (the main screen on the current model is 7.6 inches, corner to corner).

And what of the Samsung tri-fold? Samsung has already teased the introduction of a foldable with an extra fold in it, although we're not sure when it's going to launch or what it'll be called, and it may well get a mention at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch event in July.