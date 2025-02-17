The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 could have better battery life – but not for the reason you might expect
Until now, we hadn’t heard much about the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, but now we’re hearing that both phones might be longer-lasting than their predecessors.
This is according to @PandaFlashPro – a leaker who doesn’t yet have much of a track record – posting on X (via NotebookCheck). Specifically, they claim that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 both have “highly efficient” displays that consume less power and offer longer battery life.
They add that this technology – coupled with a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset – has boosted the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s battery life by around 55 minutes, though they don’t specify what kind of usage leads to that figure.
"Confirmed"Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Displays are Highly Efficient, Consuming less Power and offering longer battery life.Galaxy Z Fold 7 Test Battery backup is increased around 55minutes, with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.February 14, 2025
Interestingly, it sounds like these increases in battery life might be down to more efficient components and software, rather than larger battery capacities. According to leaker Setsuna Digital – who has a solid track record – posting on Weibo (also via NotebookCheck), the Galaxy Z Fold 7, at least, will have the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor.
They don’t say anything about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, but they add that the Z Fold 7 will be upgraded in other ways, including its screen, hinge, main camera, under-display camera, internal structure, and dust and water resistance.
A more durable hinge and a slimmer design
Z Flip 7 Confirmed.Improve Hing Durability due to New Internal Structure | Less Visible Crease | Display High Efficiency | All New Flexible Glass | ProScaler | Bigger Vapor Chamber | Next Generation of ProVisual Engine | bit Faster charging speed with same 25w | Thinner body.February 15, 2025
@PandaFlashPro, meanwhile, has posted about some other Galaxy Z Flip 7 features, including that it apparently has improved hinge durability, a smaller crease than either its predecessor or the Galaxy Z Fold 7, a thinner body than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, 25W charging, a 50MP main camera, an Armor Aluminum frame, and either an Exynos 2500 chipset or a Snapdragon 8 Elite, with there apparently being prototypes of both configurations.
They also reiterate a previous claim that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a larger vapor chamber than the Z Flip 6, which could also help improve its battery life. So, hopefully, the Z Flip 7 will have improved endurance, as in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review we found the phone had “disappointing battery life.”
We’ll probably find out in July, as that’s when both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to launch.
