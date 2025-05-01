Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored specs: predictions for every key spec

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might not be a comprehensive upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from what we’ve heard so far, with various aspects possibly staying the same. But there are some parts of the phone that likely will be substantially improved.

While nothing is certain yet, we can look at claimed leaks and rumors to get a good idea of what specs we might see.

So that’s exactly what we’ve done below, and where there aren’t any tips we’ve used educated guesses to fill in some of the gaps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 predicted specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 predicted specs Displays: 6.85-inch AMOLED (main), 4-inch AMOLED (cover) Resolution: 1080 x 2640 pixels+ (main), 720 x 748 pixels+ (cover) Refresh rate: 120Hz (main), 60Hz (cover) Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 10MP RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB Battery: 4,300mAh

If you’re familiar with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s specs then you’ll note that the predicted specs in the chart above are a mix of old and new. But let’s start with some of the areas where the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly be an improvement on its predecessor.

One of the main upgrades could be the screen sizes, with multiple sources suggesting the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a roughly 4-inch cover screen, which is up from 3.4 inches on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. So that would make the cover screen significantly larger this year.

One of those sources also points to a slightly larger 6.85-inch foldable screen – up from 6.7 inches on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. So, in both cases you should have more space to interact with the phone, though this should have the greatest impact on the cover display, which is quite cramped on the Z Flip 6.

So far there’s no word on the resolution, but presumably the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will either match or better the Z Flip 6 here, meaning a foldable screen of at least 1080 x 2640, and a cover screen of at least 720 x 748.

We also fully expect the foldable display will have a 120Hz refresh rate, since the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s does, while the cover screen will probably be 60Hz.

Another upgrade we’ll almost certainly see is the chipset, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored to use either a Snapdragon 8 Elite or an Exynos 2500.

So far there’s no agreement on which – and it could be that some regions will get one and some the other, but while the Snapdragon 8 Elite will likely outperform the Exynos 2500, either of these would be an improvement on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the current model.

RAM and storage however may not be improved, with the one leak on that front pointing to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 having 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, just like the Z Flip 6. However, its performance may get a boost from a larger vapor cooling chamber.

One of the more disappointing things we’re hearing is that there might be no upgrades at all to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s cameras, with leaks pointing to the same 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP front facing cameras as last year.

Finally, there’s the battery, and multiple sources point to this being 4,300mAh, which would be a noticeable upgrade on the 4,000mAh of its predecessor. That’s great news, as 4,000mAh really isn’t much for a phone of this size.

What we don’t know is how fast it might charge, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless, so expect at least that much.