Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs predictions: all the key specs we expect

There’s every chance that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be the most popular foldable phone of the year. After all, it comes from the leader in the foldable space, and it’s likely to be far more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

But that likely lower price doesn’t mean the specs won’t be up to scratch, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will probably have a top-end chipset, among other impressive specs. Then again, some aspects of the phone might be less impressive.

So to give you a clearer idea of what specs to expect – both good and bad – here’s a rundown of the key rumored specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 predicted specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs (rumored) Foldable display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2640 Cover screen: 3.9-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Operating system: Android 15 Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 10MP RAM: 8GB / 12GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB Battery: 4,000mAh

The chart above details the key specs that we’re currently expecting from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, based on the rumors we’ve heard so far combined with some educated guesses. So none of this is confirmed just yet, but it’s our best guess as to what we’ll see when the phone launches – likely in July.

Starting with the foldable screen, we’re expecting this to be a 6.7-inch one, as multiple sources have said the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 6.7-inch screen. That’s the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s screen but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as few phones have screens that are much bigger than 6.7 inches.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also almost certainly use AMOLED, just like its predecessor, and we’ve heard that the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s brightness might be the same as last year too (meaning 1,750 nits). That same source claims that unsurprisingly it will also have a 120Hz refresh rate once again.

There’s no news on the resolution, but with the other screen specs possibly being the same as last year, we’d think there’s a good chance that will be too, meaning a resolution of 1080 x 2640.

The cover screen however could be in for some improvements, with numerous sources saying the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 3.9-inch cover screen (up from 3.4 inches on the Galaxy Z Flip 5). We’ve also heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover screen could have a 120Hz refresh rate (up from 60Hz).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

As with the foldable display there’s no news on what the cover screen’s resolution might be. And this is harder to predict, since if it’s a larger size then it’s likely to also be higher resolution than the 720 x 748 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The chipset is another aspect that we’re expecting to get upgraded, with both leaks and logic pointing to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. That would be a generational leap from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the current model, and would also see it match the Samsung Galaxy S24 line for power.

That said, some versions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might instead get an Exynos chipset (likely an Exynos 2400). If so, it’s likely that the version you get will depend on where you are in the world, as this is the approach Samsung has taken with the Galaxy S24. Either way though, that's a top-end chipset.

For RAM, the options will reportedly be 8GB and 12GB, while storage is rumored to come in at a choice of 256GB and 512GB. For reference, the Z Flip 5 has the same storage configurations, but only an 8GB of RAM model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

On to the cameras, and multiple leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 50MP main camera, up from a 12MP one on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. That said, one source disagrees and says its will be 12MP again, so while we suspect 50MP is right we can’t be certain.

It’s also expected to have a second rear camera, which will likely be a 12MP ultra-wide one, just like last year. We haven’t heard anything about the front-facing camera, so for now we’re predicting a return of the Z Flip 5’s 10MP one.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s battery will apparently be 4,000mAh. We’ve heard that claim from several sources, so it’s likely accurate; especially as others have more vaguely said it will have better battery life (which a 4,000mAh battery would likely deliver, as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 3,700mAh one).

That’s all the key specs covered, but again, this is mostly leaks paired with a few educated guesses, so there’s a chance any of this could be wrong.

