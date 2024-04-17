Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 predicted price: how much is this foldable likely to cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might well end up being the most popular foldable phone of the year, but that’s sure in large part to come down to its price.

Typically, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phones massively undercut the Galaxy Z Fold line, and even cost less than some conventional smartphones. That, coupled with Samsung’s big brand name power, inevitably makes them popular choices.

So will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 continue that trend? Or will Samsung push the price up to higher levels than in previous years? While nothing is certain just yet, we can make some predictions based on leaks, coupled with the line’s history.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 likely to cost?

Often a new model of a phone will have a similar or even identical price to its predecessor, so there’s every chance that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will cost roughly the same amount as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Full pricing for that phone can be seen in the chart below. But as it starts at $999.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,649, that’s probably the least you can expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to cost.

That said, there’s a small chance it will actually cost less, especially as one leak suggests that Samsung is using a cheaper method for making the bezels on the phone. That doesn’t mean the savings will be passed on to consumers, but it’s possible.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price Storage US UK Australia 256GB $999.99 £1,049 AU$1,649 512GB $1,119.99 £1,149 AU$1,849

Certainly, pushing the price down could be beneficial in terms of making the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 a popular, mainstream smartphone, and as well as possibly using cheaper construction methods, there’s also a chance Samsung’s existing production costs could drop, as manufacturers become more adept at crafting the components for foldable phones.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, we’d think a price cut probably isn’t super likely, especially as the price – at least in the UK and Australia – has crept up over the years. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for comparison started at $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,499, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 started at $999 / £949 / AU$1,499.

The US price hasn’t changed in years, so that might mean it will once again cost $999.99 there, but it could equally mean a price rise is due.

Still, if there is a price rise then based on past form we wouldn’t expect it to be more than around $50 / £50 / AU$150 extra, bringing the starting price up to roughly $1,050 / £1,100 / AU$1,800. Or maybe we’ll only see those price rises in some regions.

A similar price to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

It’s equally possible that the price won’t increase at all though, with one leak specifically saying that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a similar price to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

For now then, our best guess is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s price will either be the same as the Z Flip 5’s or slightly higher. Lower seems unlikely, but not impossible.

Whatever the price, you’ll probably get the same starting storage and RAM as on the current model (meaning 256GB and 8GB), though one leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might top out at 12GB of RAM, which would be an increase at the top end.

Could there be a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

There have been reports that Samsung is working on a cheaper, possibly ‘FE’ branded foldable phone this year. But most – though not all – of those reports specifically say this will be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, not a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE. And the other leaks don’t specify which line it will belong to.

So aside from the outside chance that the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be cheaper than its predecessor, you probably won’t get a cheaper clamshell foldable from Samsung this year.

That said, one leak points to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE costing even less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will probably cost, so it might be possible to get a cheaper Samsung foldable in a different form factor.