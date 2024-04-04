Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors: every rumored shade

We’re expecting numerous upgrades and changes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, including a bigger battery, more power, and improved cameras. But one of the most immediately obvious changes might be the colors the phone is available in.

While we don’t know for certain what Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors will be available yet (and probably won’t do until it launches, likely in July), leaks have given us an idea as to some possibilities. And you’ll find these below, followed by some speculation about what other shades we might see.

We’ll also update this article whenever there’s any additional news about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s colors, so check back soon.

Light Blue

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in blue (Image credit: Samsung)

Our main source of color information so far is leaker Ross Young, who listed four shades the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will apparently be available in, and Light Blue is one of them.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in Blue but not a Light Blue, so this could be a new shade this year, though the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in a fairly pale blue shade (pictured above) that might be similar.

Light Green / Mint

A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Mint (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

Ross Young also claims the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in Light Green, and courtesy of SmartPrix we’ve seen leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a Mint shade, which is itself a light green. So there’s a good chance these two colors are one and the same.

You can see a leaked render of the phone in Mint above, and this is a color that you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in, so it’s not new.

Silver

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in gray (Image credit: Samsung)

Silver is another shade rumored by Ross Young, and it’s a color that you can’t get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in, with the closest option there being Gray. You can see that Gray above, but expect silver to be lighter and shinier.

Silver is a common smartphone shade so it’s an obvious and likely choice here, and is sure to prove popular among buyers.

Yellow

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in yellow (Image credit: Samsung)

Yellow is the final shade rumored by Ross Young, and it’s a color you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in, as you can see above – though it’s possible this year’s yellow will be different.

It’s also worth noting that in the case of the Z Flip 5, this bright and vibrant shade is a Samsung.com exclusive, so it remains to be seen whether the same will be true with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Lavender

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

One last leaked shade is Lavender, which we’ve seen in leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders.

Lavender is a color that you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in, though it apparently has a slightly more subdued finish this time.

This understated shade could be a great choice for anyone who wants a splash of color without the head-turning brightness that the rumored yellow shade might deliver.

Other possible colors

While the above shades are the only ones that have so far been rumored, there’s a good chance that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in other colors too. After all, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is sold in eight shades – though four are exclusive to Samsung.com. That’s a typical tactic from Samsung, so we’d expect something similar this year.

For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow.

Yellow, Lavender, and Mint have already been leaked, as has a variant on Blue, but that still leaves Graphite, Cream, Gray, and Green as possible options. Though there’s every chance we’ll see different colors to last year instead.

