Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 colors: every rumored and predicted shade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably land in July, and when it does, you’ll likely have quite a few colors to choose between, as Samsung’s Z Flip phones are usually sold in a wide variety of shades.

Exactly what shades will be offered this year is uncertain, but through a combination of leaks and Samsung's past form, we have at least some idea of what to expect.

Below then, you’ll find the colors that we think are most likely to be offered on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Blue

A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

The only possible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 color that we’ve actually seen so far is blue, with the shade that you can see above having appeared in leaked renders.

It’s a pale blue that looks very similar to a blue shade you can already get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in.

We’d take this with a pinch of salt since it’s not clear whether the source of the renders has heard there will be a blue shade or is just using an existing shade for the renders. But either way, we’d think blue is a likely color, as it’s one Samsung has frequently turned to with the Galaxy Z Flip line.

Coral Red

The Samsung Galaxy S25 in Coral Red (Image credit: Samsung)

Coral Red is a color we’ve heard mentioned as a possible shade for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and while we haven’t seen pictures of it in this color, there is a Coral Red version of the Samsung Galaxy S25, which you can see above.

This is a pale, pinkish red that would probably fit the Z Flip 7 nicely since Samsung tends to offer Z Flips in quite colorful shades. This would however be a color we haven’t seen offered before on a Z Flip phone, so we’d still take this with a pinch of salt.

Yellow

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Yellow (Image credit: TechRadar)

So far only the shades above have actually been tipped, but we reckon there’s a good chance Samsung will sell the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in yellow, because there have been yellow versions of the last few models.

You can see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in yellow above, so we might see something similar to that, though it’s possible a different shade of yellow would be offered instead – or that Samsung will give yellow a break.

Gray

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Silver Shadow (Image credit: Samsung)

Some version of silver or gray is also likely to be offered, because the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is sold in Silver Shadow (which is a silvery gray), the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Gray, the Z Flip 4 in Graphite (which is approaching black but still with a gray edge), the Z Flip 3 in Gray, and the Z Flip 5G in Mystic Gray.

So, Samsung really has a thing for gray when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip line, and there’s no reason to think it would give up on gray this year.

White / cream

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in White (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung typically offers either a white or cream shade for its handsets - or in some cases, both - so although we haven't heard of a white or cream Galaxy Z Flip 7, this shade seems like a safe bet.

So, either a white or a near-white cream color is quite likely for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, especially as even outside the Z Flip line, white is a very common and popular smartphone color choice.

Other shades

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: TechRadar)

While we will likely see some or perhaps even all of the shades above, there’s a high chance the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be sold in other shades too. After all, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available in seven different colors.

What the other shades might be is uncertain, but other colors Samsung has used in recent years include Black, Mint, Peach, Lavender, and Green, so we might see one or more of those, or Samsung might show us something new.

Note though that some of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 colors will almost certainly be exclusive to Samsung’s online store, as that’s the company’s typical practice.