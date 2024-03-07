The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely come in these colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors are coming thick and fast as we approach the phones’ presumed July release date, and now we’ve got a better idea of the color options we could see offered for both foldable models at launch.

According to serial supply chain leaker Ross Young, the Z Fold 6 will be available in three colors: Dark Blue, Light Pink and Silver. By contrast, the Z Flip 6 will reportedly be available in four colors: Light Blue, Light Green, Silver and Yellow. As always, Samsung will likely offer additional, store-exclusive color options, too.

Young notes that this information is based on “early insights” into Samsung’s next foldable lineup, which of course means it’s subject to change, but we’ve heard so much about these two phones in terms of specs and features already that we’re confident in the accuracy of Young’s predictions.

Got some early insight into Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 colors:- Z Fold 6: Dark Blue, Light Pink and Silver- Z Flip 6: Light Blue, Light Green, Silver and YellowMarch 7, 2024 See more

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream last year, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender. Samsung-exclusive Gray and Blue color options were then added to both lineups post-launch, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also getting additional Green and Yellow variants.

As such, it’s logical to expect (as Young does) that Samsung will stick with three main color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and four main color options for the Galaxy Z Flip.

In terms of what else we’ve heard about these two upcoming phones, it’s been widely reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will use a different aspect ratio to its predecessor. Specifically, we’re expecting the former’s cover screen to be wider and more OnePlus Open-like, and it’s also tipped to be slightly larger. Leaked renders from @OnLeaks and SmartPrix (below) corroborate these predictions.

Image 1 of 3 Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

The Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover screen will reportedly be larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s, too, at 3.9 inches (up from the latter’s 3.4.-inch screen). A smaller crease and more durable hinge are also expected.

We've heard from multiple sources that both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood, which doesn’t come as a surprise, since their respective predecessors used Qualcomm’s previous-generation chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy AI features will no doubt be present and correct, too.

And lastly, Samsung itself has said that it’s working on dust-proofing its foldable phones, so we could see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 offered with dust resistance, in addition to the customary water resistance.

As for whether these upgrades will be enough to maintain Samsung's dominance of our best foldable phones list, the jury is out. But with more and more Galaxy Z Flip 5 rivals on the horizon in 2024, it's clear that the ever-growing foldable market is no longer Samsung's to steer.