The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 could both get major screen upgrades

While many of the leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S24 line have been disappointing, things are sounding potentially more positive for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, particularly when it comes to their cover screens.

According to Ross Young (a leaker with a decent track record) posting on X, these two upcoming foldable phones will both have larger cover screens than their predecessors, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover screen apparently approaching 3.9 inches.

That’s up from 3.4 inches on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, so would make for a significant size increase, and should make the cover display far more comfortable to use.

The foldable and cover displays on both the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 will be larger than on the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Exact sizes in latest DSCC Foldable Report. Flip 6 cover display approaching 3.9".November 29, 2023 See more

Young doesn’t mention the size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cover display here, but for reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover display, so it should be bigger than that anyway if Young is right.

An increase in size might not be the only upgrade the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cover screen gets though, as we’ve previously heard that the Z Fold 6’s aspect ratio might change too.

Wider is better

While specifics weren’t given, the Z Fold 5 has a narrower cover screen than most foldable phones – or than conventional smartphones – so it’s hopefully getting wider, which should make it look more like a normal smartphone screen, and be a more comfortable shape to interact with.

We haven’t yet heard much else about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones, though one leak previously suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would get a new 50MP camera (up from 12MP on the Z Flip 5), while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be stuck with the same cameras as its predecessor.

It’s still early days for leaks though, with these best foldable phone contenders probably not launching until July or August of next year, so we’d expect to hear lots more about them over the coming months.