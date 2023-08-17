Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get a huge camera upgrade next year

Samsung is reportedly testing a new update for its Galaxy Z Flip series, pushing the camera to 50 megapixels. The Galaxy Z Flip line has kept the same layout since its introduction to the most recent Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Unpacked in August 2024, if previous patterns hold.

The report comes from Dutch Samsung tech news site, Galaxy Club. In it, Samsung is rumored to be testing the next versions of its foldables, including a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 series. However, the most noticeable change is expected to be coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This is being tested with a 50-megapixel camera.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series has stuck to a basic setup of a 12MP dual camera. The results have been serviceable and fine, but ultimately leave the image quality lagging behind other parts of an otherwise futuristic phone.

Other book-style foldables, such as the Google Pixel Fold, have been equipped with cameras with higher megapixel counts. It's not the megapixel count that matters, but having more does help keep competitive.

Flipping heck!

Though foldables as a whole haven't offered the best cameras, flip phones, in particular, have suffered due to the space premium needed to make these delightful little devices work. There are signs this could come to an end soon as more and more engineers tackle the problem.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip, for one, takes decent pictures, while the Oppo Find N3 Flip is rumored to be equipped with a telephoto lens. This would be the first such lens on a clamshell foldable. Most clamshell foldables have stuck with the dual camera layout that the Galaxy Z Flip-series has, while larger conventional smartphones have begun adopting either a dedicated optical zoom lens and even more advanced periscope lens.

Combined with the rumored 50-megapixel sensor Samsung could be sticking in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and there's hope that we could get better photos out of our clamshells next year.