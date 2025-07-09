Struggle to keep all your gaming gear fully charged while you're out and about? Then this deal is for you. Right now you can grab the stylish Ugreen Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition for just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon.

This Amazon Prime Day discount saves you $30 and matches the lowest price that this special edition power bank has even been. It's the model that I personally rely on when I'm on the move, and it recently came in clutch when I needed to keep my Nintendo Switch 2 powered up on a long flight.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Ugreen Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition

This 20,000 mAh Nexode Power Bank from Ugreen comes with an attractive Genshin Impact inspired design that makes it perfect for gamers. It's based on the character Kinich, with prominent green decals and some great art of the character.

Its small screen keeps you up to date with important information, including how much charge is left and how long it's likely to last. You get three USB ports on the top, including two USB C ports and one USB port so won't need to worry about compatibility.

The brand claims that it can charge a Macbook Air 13" from empty 1.3 times, or an iPhone 15 Pro 3.7 times. From my own personal experience, I've always found that it's offered more than enough charge for my needs - keeping both my phone and portable console topped up when I need it.

