I'm always on the hunt for new gadgets during Prime Day, but one I certainly don't need is a portable battery. As a tech journalist, you quickly find yourself surrounded by the things, but none of them can offer what the Ugreen Nexode power bank does. In the US, it's on sale at Amazon for $74.99 (was $99), while in the UK it's $59.99 (was $79.99).

Amazon Prime Day proper doesn't officially start until tomorrow, July 8, but there are plenty of early deals available already, including this excellent 25% saving on a 20,000mAh 165W battery that packs some pretty neat, if not superfluous, features. Sure, the retractable cable is handy for keeping things tidy – and well-protected – but I'm not really sure I can be convinced a battery needs a display. Do I still want it? Absolutely.

Best US UGreen portable charger deal

UGreen Nexode Power Bank: was $99.99 now $74.99 at Amazon If you're frequently on the move, an easily stashed, neat and tidy portable battery is a real boon, and on that front the UGreen Nexode Power Bank is an excellent find. It offers fast charging, a solid 20,000mAh capacity, a max output of 165W with dual device charging, and it fast charges back to full power in less than 2 hours, according to Ugreen.

Best UK UGreen portable charger deal

UGreen Nexode Power Bank: was £59.99 now £79.99 at Amazon If you're frequently on the move, an easily stashed, neat and tidy portable battery is a real boon, and on that front the UGreen Nexode Power Bank is an excellent find. It offers fast charging, a solid 20000mAh capacity, a max output of 165W with dual device charging, and it fast charges back to full power in less than 2 hours, according to Ugreen.

Generally, I'm an Anker fan when it comes to portable batteries, but I do like that UGreen has tried to do some unique things when it comes to its portable batteries, earning its place among the best power banks we've tested.

It's far from the only power bank deal available this week, so check out my top alternatives below.

