This portable battery with a display and retractable cable is an exercise in over-engineering, and yet it might be the only thing I buy this Prime Day
I've never wanted a power bank more
I'm always on the hunt for new gadgets during Prime Day, but one I certainly don't need is a portable battery. As a tech journalist, you quickly find yourself surrounded by the things, but none of them can offer what the Ugreen Nexode power bank does. In the US, it's on sale at Amazon for $74.99 (was $99), while in the UK it's $59.99 (was $79.99).
Amazon Prime Day proper doesn't officially start until tomorrow, July 8, but there are plenty of early deals available already, including this excellent 25% saving on a 20,000mAh 165W battery that packs some pretty neat, if not superfluous, features. Sure, the retractable cable is handy for keeping things tidy – and well-protected – but I'm not really sure I can be convinced a battery needs a display. Do I still want it? Absolutely.
Best US UGreen portable charger deal
If you're frequently on the move, an easily stashed, neat and tidy portable battery is a real boon, and on that front the UGreen Nexode Power Bank is an excellent find. It offers fast charging, a solid 20,000mAh capacity, a max output of 165W with dual device charging, and it fast charges back to full power in less than 2 hours, according to Ugreen.
Best UK UGreen portable charger deal
If you're frequently on the move, an easily stashed, neat and tidy portable battery is a real boon, and on that front the UGreen Nexode Power Bank is an excellent find. It offers fast charging, a solid 20000mAh capacity, a max output of 165W with dual device charging, and it fast charges back to full power in less than 2 hours, according to Ugreen.
Generally, I'm an Anker fan when it comes to portable batteries, but I do like that UGreen has tried to do some unique things when it comes to its portable batteries, earning its place among the best power banks we've tested.
It's far from the only power bank deal available this week, so check out my top alternatives below.
Also consider (US)
This Iniu Pocket Power Power Bank packs 20,000 mAh of battery juice, enough to charge an iPhone 16 three times! You can charge up to three devices at once, or you can leave your cables at home and use the attached USB-C cord to charge them one at a time. This power bank is compact and portable, with twice the power you usually get in a power bank at this price.
This 20% price cut has brought this highly-rated and satisfyingly slim power bank down to an equally satisfying price. I already highly recommend this power bank due to its premium build quality, strong magnetic grip, and fast charging, and now this discount means you'll be getting even better value for money.
Also consider (UK)
With a solid 20,000 mAh capacity, you can charge your iPhone 16 three times over, or even charge three devices at once. It's got an attached USB-C cable, so though it doesn't retract like my new fave above.
Now down to its lowest price yet, this power bank is comfortable to hold thanks to its slim profile and tactile materials, while still offering a reassuringly strong grip and speedy iPhone charging. This highly-rated MagSafe is the perfect pick for a portable power up, especially now it's £14 off.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
