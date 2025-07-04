This ultra-slim power bank is one of the best I've used – and now it's 20% off ahead of Prime Day
Power up for less with this Anker power bank deal
Deals are popping up left, right, and center in the run-up to Prime Day, including this fantastic saving where you can get the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) at Amazon US for $62.99 (was $79.99).
The offer is just as good in the UK, too, as you can get the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) at Amazon UK for £55.99 (was £69.99).
The Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) is at the premium end of the power bank scale, with a list price to match, but this electrifying discount of $17 / £14 has reduced the price of one of the best wireless chargers to the cheapest we've seen to date, so now's the perfect time to purchase this portable power pack.
Early Prime Day deal: Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim)
This 20% price cut has brought this highly-rated and satisfyingly slim power bank down to an equally satisfying price. I already highly recommend this power bank due to its premium build quality, strong magnetic grip, and fast charging, and now this discount means you'll be getting even better value for money.
Now down to its lowest price yet, this power bank is comfortable to hold thanks to its slim profile and tactile materials, while still offering a reassuringly strong grip and speedy iPhone charging. This highly-rated MagSafe is the perfect pick for a portable power up, especially now it's £14 off.
This MagSafe power bank comes in a range of colors, including black, white, pink, and green, all of which are included in the offer in the US, with all but the black model being discounted in the UK.
I was very impressed with the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) when I reviewed it, thanks to its premium aesthetic, strong grip, and charging speed, after it recharged our iPhone 13 Pro in less than two hours.
Oh, and by the way, if you're contemplating taking advantage of the upcoming discounts to update your phone, we'll be keeping a close eye on the best iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e deals.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Amazon's early Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 56% off smart home gadgets
- Appliances: 60% off Ninja and Tefal
- Gaming: gaming headsets from £22.99
- Headphones: Sony, Apple Bose from £19.99
- Health: up to 63% off Philips and Oral-B
- Laptops: Lenovo, HP, and Acer from £159
- Phones: Google and Samsung from £129
- Smart home: Ring & Blink cameras from £15.99
- Toys: up to 60% off Lego and Barbie
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 40% off Shark and Dyson
- Wearables: up to 25% off Fitbit and Garmin
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.