Deals are popping up left, right, and center in the run-up to Prime Day, including this fantastic saving where you can get the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) at Amazon US for $62.99 (was $79.99).

The offer is just as good in the UK, too, as you can get the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) at Amazon UK for £55.99 (was £69.99).

The Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) is at the premium end of the power bank scale, with a list price to match, but this electrifying discount of $17 / £14 has reduced the price of one of the best wireless chargers to the cheapest we've seen to date, so now's the perfect time to purchase this portable power pack.

Early Prime Day deal: Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim)

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim): was $79.99 now $62.99 at Amazon This 20% price cut has brought this highly-rated and satisfyingly slim power bank down to an equally satisfying price. I already highly recommend this power bank due to its premium build quality, strong magnetic grip, and fast charging, and now this discount means you'll be getting even better value for money.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim): was £69.99 now £55.99 at Amazon Now down to its lowest price yet, this power bank is comfortable to hold thanks to its slim profile and tactile materials, while still offering a reassuringly strong grip and speedy iPhone charging. This highly-rated MagSafe is the perfect pick for a portable power up, especially now it's £14 off.

This MagSafe power bank comes in a range of colors, including black, white, pink, and green, all of which are included in the offer in the US, with all but the black model being discounted in the UK.

I was very impressed with the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) when I reviewed it, thanks to its premium aesthetic, strong grip, and charging speed, after it recharged our iPhone 13 Pro in less than two hours.

Oh, and by the way, if you're contemplating taking advantage of the upcoming discounts to update your phone, we'll be keeping a close eye on the best iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e deals.