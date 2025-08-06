INIU Pocket Rocket P5 is super small

It has 10,000mAh and multiple ports

It comes in macaron colors but not flavors, for obvious reasons

If you like your power banks small, full of energy, and the color of your favorite macarons, INIU might have you covered.

The company, best known for constantly innovating power cell stacking to create increasingly smaller and lighter power banks, introduced this week what it claims is "the World's smallest 10,000mAh, 45W fast-charging" power bank.

The Pocket Rocket P50 (don't look at us, we didn't name it) is indeed small. Measuring 3.3 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches, the P50 weighs just 5.6 oz. Similarly configured 10,000mAh power banks on Amazon tend to weigh a few ounces more and are slightly larger.

They also generally cost a little more. The Pocket Rocket 50 lists for $32.99 (£38.99) on Amazon.

(Image credit: Iniu)

INIU achieved the P50's pleasingly small size by using its trademark TinyCell Pro technology, which the company says uses "efficient cell arrangement and space-saving thermal layers." It also come equipped with a small monochrome display that offers real-time charge status.

The P50 includes multiple charging ports, including a USB-A port and two USB-C ports. The attached lanyard doubles as a USB-C-to-USB-C charge cable that you can use to charge devices connected to the 45W power bank and to recharge the P50.

Available in a collection of macron-style colors that include pink, green, purple, and blue, the Pocket Rocket P50 can deliver a 45W charge and supports Samsung Fast Charging 2.0 for a speedy top-off.

INIU claims the P50 can charge a smartphone from 0% to 73% in just 25 minutes. Naturally, this is a claim we'll want to verify in lab testing.

(Image credit: Iniu)

The P50, according to the company, is capable of recharging multiple devices at once, and, on a single charge, can fully charge an iPhone 16 twice as well as an iPad mini or a Samsung Galaxy S24 one and a half times. INIU also claims the Pocket Rocket P50 is approved for carry-on use.

It's certainly small enough to fit anywhere, and with those tasty colors, it might attract more than a few wistful stares at the airport.