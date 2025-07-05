I've been using Iniu power banks for years, and this Best Buy July 4 power bank deal will give you hours of power at a great price

I've been testing the best power banks for years, and Iniu has long been one of my go-to battery makers. Many members of our TechRadar reviews team have been carrying the same Iniu battery packs for years. Everybody needs more power, so check out Best Buy's July 4 Weekend sale on Iniu power banks, including this 20,000 mAh model with its own USB-C cord.

There are so many power bank makers, it can be hard to sort the reliable brands from the knock offs. In our testing and my real world experience carrying these battery packs, Iniu power banks have proven durable and reliable. I haven't needed to send any back due to a recall, at least.

I like this 20K mAh battery pack because it comes with its own USB-C cord, which is surprisingly convenient in my experience. You can still plug another cable into the power bank, but you don't need to lug extra cords if you don't want to.

Best Buy July 4 Weekend deal: Iniu Pocket Power 20K Power Bank for $27.99

Iniu Pocket Power 20K Power Bank: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Best Buy This Iniu Pocket Power Power Bank packs 20,000 mAh of battery juice, enough to charge an iPhone 16 three times! You can charge up to three devices at once, or you can leave your cables at home and use the attached USB-C cord to charge them one at a time. This power bank is compact and portable, with twice the power you usually get in a power bank at this price.

The Iniu Pocket Power 20K Power Bank has more capacity than many bargain-priced power banks I've seen. Most pocket power banks top up at 10,000 mAh, which is enough to charge even the biggest phones at least once, but not twice.

With 20,000 mAh of battery power, this Iniu power bank should charge even a massive Galaxy S25 Ultra almost three times. A smaller or older iPhone will get up to four charges from this power bank. That's a ton of power from a pocket-sized battery back.

In addition to the attached USB-C cable, there is also a USB-C port and a USB-A port, so you can charge up to three devices at the same time. It's not the fastest battery pack around, but it will charge the latest iPhone 16 models at full speed.