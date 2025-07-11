OK, everyone, time is running out, but there's just about enough left to grab some fantastic Prime Day deals. So, here's a super cheap product you can add to your basket at the last minute. It's the UGreen 240W USB-C Cable, which is just $8.99 (was $13.99) at Amazon US and only £8.49 (was £15.89) at Amazon UK.

This is a truly stellar deal on the most reliable USB-C cable I've ever used. Yep, I use this model almost every day, and it's been my trusty companion for almost every wall charger review I've done at TechRadar. And believe me, I've done a lot!

Amazon Prime Day deal: UGreen 240W USB-C Cable (US)

UGreen 240W USB-C Cable: was $13.99 now $8.99 at Amazon At less than $9, the UGreen 240W USB-C Cable is nothing short of a steal. It's 2 meters long, flexible, speedy, and reliable. If you want to charge a power-hungry device, it's got the chops to pull it off, but it's perfect for just juicing your phone up, too. Given it's 36% off, this is a deal not to be missed.

Amazon Prime Day deal: UGreen 240W USB-C Cable (UK)

UGreen 240W USB-C Cable: was £15.89 now £8.49 at Amazon This is an incredible price on what is the best USB-C to USB-C cable I've used. It's got a huge 240W of power, so it's mighty enough to revive your laptop from 0%. But it's also perfect for charging phones, tablets, wireless earbuds, and more. At less than £9, there's no better time to buy this cable!

I've used the UGreen 240W USB-C Cable in the majority of my phone and laptop charger reviews. On top of that, I regularly pair it with my UGreen Uno Charger 100W to charge my Windows laptop or my Samsung phone, and it's never let me down. Even after a year of use, I've not found any noticeable wear or reduction in charging speeds.

This cable is well over 6ft long, which is really useful for me when I want to charge my phone, but also scroll while on the sofa (or in bed). Its exterior is also made of a pleasingly flexible material, so you won't have to worry too much about breakage.

Anyway, I've gushed enough about this USB-C cable. If you need one for your phone charger, it's the perfect time to buy, so snap it up now before Prime Day ends!

