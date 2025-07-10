This 5-in-1 USB-C hub is less than $20 - but don't let the price fool you, this really is the best Prime Day deal around
Anker 5-in-1 Hub: was $25 now $19 at Amazon
We're half way through Amazon Prime Day, where the deals start coming and they really don't stop coming.
This Anker USB-C 5-in-1 hub is less than $20, making it the perfect purchase to level up your office setup, or as a nifty gift to your boss to get in their good graces. The choice is yours!
This hub has a 4K HDMI port, a 5 Gbps USB-C port alongside two USB 3.0 ports with the same speedy transfer rate, plus a 100W power input so you can charge your new Prime Day laptop while using all your sweet peripheries.
I've done some digging, and while there are a few hubs for a lower price, why cheap out on a tacky connection when spending less than $20 this Amazon Prime Day? Anker is a solid brand, and unlike many of the other hubs you can find, Anker provides you with an 18-month warranty!
The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub is the perfect office companion. Speedy 5 Gbps data transfer across three ports, a 4K HDMI hookup, and 85W pass-through charging. Just don't lend it to your coworkers or you'll likely never see it again.
We've been busy hunting down the best Prime Day office deals, and this is a discount you really don't want to miss.
The Anker 5-in-1 can be tucked easily into any laptop bag so you never leave home without it, and acts as a desktop cable organizer for all your essential connections!
