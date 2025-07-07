Prime Day USB Hub deals: Here are the top 12 laptop dock offers from as little as $5.99

If you're looking to expand your laptop's connectivity, set up a clean desktop workflow, or make file transfers and charging more efficient.

And right now, Amazon has some unmissable deals on USB hubs and the best laptop docking stations. Below, I've selected the best ones at the best prices so far.

Major brands such as Anker, UGREEN, Baseus, Wavlink, Acer, and others are offering deep discounts on versatile, high-performance docks - so whether you need dual or triple 4K monitor support, 100W Power Delivery charging, gigabit Ethernet, or fast 10Gbps data ports, there’s a hub or dock to match your setup and budget.

Many models also include SD/microSD card readers, audio jacks, and plug-and-play compatibility across macOS, Windows, ChromeOS, Steam Deck, iPads, and even iPhone 15.

Some premium docks feature upright, space-saving designs with LED indicators, while others combine external storage and docking features in a single device for added functionality.

Enjoy big savings on these USB hubs and laptop docks this Amazon Prime Day

UGREEN Revodok 105 hub: was $15.99 now $9.98 at Amazon The UGREEN Revodok 105 is a compact 5-in-1 USB-C hub that expands your laptop or tablet with essential ports. It includes 4K HDMI output, 100W Power Delivery pass-through charging, one USB 3.0 port (5Gbps), and two USB 2.0 ports for peripherals like keyboards or mice. Compatible with MacBooks, iPads, iPhone 15, and more, it’s plug-and-play and great for work, travel, or streaming. Currently on sale for $9.98, it’s excellent value for powerful, portable connectivity.

UGREEN USB 3.0 Hub: was $8.99 now $5.99 at Amazon The UGREEN USB 3.0 Hub is an ultra-slim, 4-port USB splitter that expands one USB-A port into four, perfect for connecting a mouse, keyboard, flash drive, printer, or other peripherals. With 5Gbps transfer speeds, it moves large files in seconds. It’s plug-and-play compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, consoles, and more. Lightweight and compact at just 0.4 inches thick, it’s ideal for home, office, or travel. Now just $5.99, this is a total steal.

YOTUO Portable Docking Station: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The YOTUO Portable Docking Station is a smart 2-in-1 device combining a 500GB external hard drive with a 7-in-1 USB-C hub. It features ports for USB-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, SD and TF cards, offering seamless connectivity for laptops, desktops, phones, and tablets. Compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and more, it’s ideal for travel, backups, and multitasking. It’s currently just $39.99, down from $49.99, which is great value for all-in-one storage and docking solution.

Anker USB-C Hub: $25.99 at Amazon The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a smart and powerful adapter designed for modern laptops and USB-C devices. It includes a 4K@60Hz HDMI port, three high-speed USB 3.0 ports, SD and microSD card slots, and an 85W Power Delivery input for fast laptop charging. Ideal for MacBooks, Windows laptops, and Thunderbolt ports, it delivers 5Gbps data speeds in a compact, travel-ready design. At $25.99, it’s a reliable and feature-packed hub from a trusted brand.

UGREEN Revodok Pro 9-in-1 USB-C Hub: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The UGREEN Revodok Pro 9-in-1 USB-C Hub transforms one USB-C port into a full workstation. It includes 4K@60Hz HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, 100W Power Delivery, SD/TF card readers, and USB-A/C data ports for speeds up to 10Gbps. Perfect for MacBook M1–M4 and Steam Deck, it supports fast file transfer, high-res displays, and stable wired internet. Currently $29.99, down from $39.99, it’s an affordable way to add essential ports and boost productivity.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: $24.99 at Amazon The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub offers powerful connectivity for modern laptops. It includes a 4K HDMI port for external displays, two USB-A 3.0 ports and a USB-C data port with 5 Gbps speeds, plus a USB-C 100W pass-through charging port. Designed for MacBook, Dell, and other USB-C laptops, it supports Windows, Chrome OS, and macOS. Compact and efficient, it's ideal for anyone needing high-speed data transfer, fast charging, and expanded display options in one simple device.

Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Laptop Docking Station: $53.99 at Amazon The Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Laptop Docking Station offers an all-in-one solution for work and entertainment. It includes two HDMI ports for dual 4K monitor support, an Ethernet port for 1 Gbps wired internet, SD and microSD card readers, two USB-A ports, and an 85W USB-C Power Delivery input. It supports Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS and will streamline your workspace while delivering high-speed data, power, and display performance.

Acer USB-C Docking Station: was $49.99 now $37.99 at Amazon The Acer USB-C Docking Station is a versatile 9-in-1 hub designed to simplify and expand your laptop’s connectivity. It includes dual HDMI outputs for 4K displays, three USB-A and USB-C data ports, SD and microSD card slots, and supports 100W pass-through charging to keep your device powered while in use. Compatible with a wide range of USB-C laptops and smartphones that support DisplayPort Alt Mode, it’s perfect for multitaskers looking to streamline their workspace with high-speed transfers and multiple display options.

Wavlink DisplayLink Laptop Docking Station: was $172.99 now $157.99 at Amazon The Wavlink DisplayLink Docking Station is a powerhouse 13-port USB-C hub designed for advanced multitasking and productivity. It supports dual 4K@60Hz monitors via two HDMI and two DisplayPort connections, even on Macs with M1, M2, M3, or M4 chips, thanks to DisplayLink technology. With 100W charging, Gigabit Ethernet, six USB ports, SD card support, and wide device compatibility across Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, it's ideal for professionals using high-performance displays and peripherals. Note: macOS users must install DisplayLink drivers to make use of it. Apply the $15 coupon on the page to bring the price down to $157.99 at checkout.

Baseus 11-in-1 Laptop Docking Station: was $159.99 now $119.98 at Amazon The Baseus 11-in-1 Laptop Docking Station is a powerful all-in-one USB-C hub built for serious productivity. With two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, USB-C and USB-A 10Gbps data ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 100W PD input, SD/microSD, AUX, and more, it supports triple 4K displays on Windows and fast file transfers. A 100W GaN charger is included for full-speed laptop charging. Designed with a sleek upright build and magnetic base, it's a compact, high-performance dock perfect for professionals and creatives alike.

Baseus 9-in-1 Laptop Docking Station: was $63.99 now $39.98 at Amazon The Baseus 9-in-1 Laptop Docking Station offers a smart and reliable solution for expanding your device's connectivity. With dual HDMI outputs, Ethernet, USB-C, USB-A 3.0 and 2.0 ports, and SD/microSD card slots, it’s designed to handle everything from 4K external displays to high-speed file transfers. It supports 100W USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging and is compatible with a wide range of devices including MacBooks, iPads, iPhone 15 series, and many Windows laptops, making it ideal for work or travel.

Baseus 12-in-1 Laptop Docking Station: was $99.99 now $69.97 at Amazon The Baseus 12-in-1 Laptop Docking Station is a versatile, all-in-one connectivity hub designed for professionals and multitaskers. It features dual HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for triple 4K display support, three USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C 3.0 port, SD/TF card slots, a 100W Power Delivery port, Gigabit Ethernet, and an audio jack. This docking station also doubles as an ergonomic stand to improve heat dissipation and workspace comfort.

