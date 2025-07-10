These are 5 of the cheapest 4K portable monitors you can buy this Prime Day - but you'll need to hurry

I'm seeing some incredible deals on 4K portable monitors for Prime Day, but I think these are the cheapest ones around right now. The only problem is, Prime Day only lasts one more day, and I tend to see prices beginning to rise again soon.

The lowest price I've seen so far is the TopMonitor 4K portable monitor which is now $120 (was $140) at Amazon. But it's far from the only deal I've spotted on deal.

In this year's summer sale, I've been rounding up the best Prime Day portable monitors I can find - everything from your standard 15.6in displays to big screens for working on the go and collaborating with teams.

I'm starting to see a lot more 4K portable monitors around now, with some great prices (and not-so-great prices). Here are my top picks.

Top 4K portable monitor deals

TopMonitor 4K portable monitor: was $140 now $120 at Amazon Save $20 This is a super light monitor at 2.68lbs, and it has a resolution of 3240*2160 with high quality image and brightness. It's not the biggest discount we've seen, but this is already a pretty low price for a 4K monitor, so it's one to take advantage of if you want to bring your work with you.

Magicraven 4K 16in portable monitor: was $200 now $152 at Amazon Save $48 A 16in 4K portable monitor for under $200? This monitor features a 16:10 aspect ratio, a fair 1500:1 contrast ratio, and the 400 nits brightness is about average for these devices. It includes a smart cover and is compatible with a range of devices including games consoles, and is Vesa-mountable.

InnoView 4K OLED portable monitor: was $300 now $200 at Amazon Save $100 This is a great deal fairly highly rated monitor. It's got a very decent screen size at 14 inches but is just above 3lbs and only 0.15 inch thick, so can definitely be used on the go. It's got HDMI and USBC ports, so would be compatible with most consoles, smartphones, and laptops around.

Upperizon 4K portable monitor: was $300 now $240 at Amazon Save $60 It's not the biggest saving around, but the 20% off on this 4K portable monitor does make it particularly good value for money, so it earns its place in the top five. This would be perfect for casual gaming on the go, and has a two USB C ports and an HDMI for easy use. With a 60 Hz refresh rate, it's not the most high-powered - but it definitely works for portable work or content creation.

Innoview 4K portable monitor: was $400 now $300 at Amazon Save $100 Another Innoview, but for good reason. Innoview are a reliable brand with high quality monitors. This monitor, although its on the larger side at 23.8 inches is just 8lbs, with 60Hz refresh rate, it could be a top choice for working on the go - and it's compatible with laptops, desktops, MacBooks, and games consoles.

