As Amazon Prime Day draws closer, I'm seeing some fantastic early deals on business monitors - with some mega discounts on Samsung models that tick all the boxes for office and home office use.

Topping my list is the Samsung 27in S80UA 4K Monitor now $235 (was $450) at Amazon. And that's just the first of many big price cuts I've spotted on Samsung monitors.

After catching sight of that discount, I've been digging for all the best monitors and the best business monitors with the biggest price cuts and the best specs. And yes, that includes a seriously cheap 4K monitor for your office.

We've spent hundreds of hours testing monitors here at TechRadar Pro, and we've spotted a few really good deals so far. For more early deals, we've rounded up some top Prime Day portable monitor deals so you can start saving now, and don't forget to check out our hub for the best Prime Day deals across tech.

Best Samsung monitor deals on Amazon

Samsung 27in S80UA 4K Monitor: was $450 now $235 at Amazon Save $215 This is one of the best early Prime Day deals we've seen so far - especially for a 4K monitor. This 27in display comes with three USB ports for peripherals and device charging, and a three-year warranty. The refresh rate is only 60Hz, so it's better for business use and content creation over gaming.

Samsung 25in Odyssey G4 Gaming Monitor: was $280 now $230 at Amazon Save $50 If you're a bit of a gamer, or looking for a more powerful monitor - then this could be for you. With a fantastic rating of 4.6/5 stars and a refresh rate of 240 - this monitor is one a great choice. It's a little on the small side at only 25 inches, and only has one USB port, so it would potentially be best for a PC gamer with limited space (although I know there are plenty of those out there).

Samsung 24in S30GD Essential Monitor: was $130 now $100 at Amazon Save $30 Samsung is a big player in the electronics game - and for good reason. Samsung produces some of the most reliable. high powered devices (which is why we gave Samsung it's own section). This 24in monitor comes with 1080p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, and is slim and lightweight - making it a great choice for a home office or general business use.

Samsung 27in S36GD Essential Monitor: was $180 now $150 at Amazon Save $30 This is a 27in curved monitor, designed for an immersive experience and to reduce distractions, and has a 100Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution, so could serve as a high powered business monitor, or a gaming monitor if you don't need a 4K model. It's very highly rated on Amazon with a 4.5 star out of five average - so it's definitely one to look at.

Samsung 27in T35F monitor: was $150 now $120 at Amazon Save $30 This 27in Samsung monitor ticks all the business monitor boxes I'd look for - and throws in a slightly higher 75Hz refresh rate, too. Otherwise, it's a FHD IPS panel that's effectively borderless along three sides, supports Freesync for gaming, and it's even VESA mountable.

Wildcard deals

Ok, so as much as Samsung is a big player in the techn field, it's not the only monitor maker that's offering great deals before Amazon Prime Day even begins.

As such, I've made sure to include three of our top picks for non-Samsung monitors for a bit of variety. This isn't just diversity though, these monitors deserve their spot on the list with some great deals and powerful screens.

Dell 27in S2725HS monitor: was $190 now $160 at Amazon Save $50 Dell is another big name, and it shows. This monitor has a 4.7/5 star rating, with a refresh rate of 100Hz and 1080p resolution. It's not too small (but not big either), at 27 inches - and has 2 HDMI ports. However, it doesn't have any USB ports - so if that's important for you (for example, if you have a plug-in mouse) then maybe check out a different monitor on show.

Asus 32in ProArt Display PA278QV : was $1,900 now $1,784.50 at Amazon Save $115 Now I'll admit that this is a much, much more expensive choice than the others on the list, so this is probably only a consideration for more serious gamers or people who need high-powered devices. But, it comes with 4K 2160p resolution, is a whopping 32", and three HDMI and USB ports. It's heavy, at over 32 lbs, and has a relatively low refresh rate at 60Hz, but it's rated very highly, and comes with 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Arzopa Z1RC 2.5K portable monitor: was $170 now $149.50 at Amazon Save $20 This is our top pick for anyone looking for a portable monitor, receiving 4 stars in our review. What really stands out here, besides the slim size is the 16in 2.5K resolution display. If you like to game on the go, or like a bigger screen to watch Netflix on, this could be the one for you. As a portable monitor, it's pretty lightweight at just 1.4lbs - but it still comes with USB, USB-C, and HDMI ports.

What to look for

If you struggle with knowing what to look for, here are the features I always check out when assessing any monitor deal.

Size

This can change depending on the space you have available in your setup, but anywhere between 24in and 32in is pretty standard. Always worth measuring up to check the size is right and won't be too small to key into the details or dominate the workspace.

Resolution

Generally speaking, if you're using your monitor for business use, go for a minimum of 1080p (FHD), while monitors used for gaming or content creation will be better with a 4k resolution.

Refresh rate

It's not typically important to pick a high refresh rate if you're looking for a business monitor - 60Hz will be fine. If you're gaming, though, try to get one capable of at least 120Hz.

Connectivity

It's important that your monitor is properly connected and compatible with your needs, so one with a USB hub with ports for charging mobile devices or connecting peripherals is a key consideration.