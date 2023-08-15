Oppo's next Find N3 Flip phone could be the first with a telephoto lens

The Oppo Find N3 Flip has leaked with new renders, showing off a design that's a refinement on Oppo's last foldable. The new renders also tease a new camera for the Oppo Find N3.

This report comes from leaker Yogesh Brar and Digital Chat Station on Weibo, though the original reports have since been taken down (via Android Authority). They showcase the Oppo Find N3 Flip's design, complete with a set of three rear cameras with Hasselblad branding. Oppo has partnered with Hasselblad on its premium phones including the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X6 Pro.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Digital Chat Station) (Image credit: Yogesh Brar)

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is rumored to come with a 6.8-inch LTPO internal display complete with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also reported to get a 3-inch external display similar to current flip-style foldables. The cameras are rumored to be a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP telephoto on the outside. The same 32MP selfie camera as on its predecessor is expected to return.

Unique in a good way

If these renders turn out to be accurate, then the Oppo Find N3 Flip would be the first of the clamshell-style foldables to offer photography performance that's comparable to that of regular phones.

Certainly, you'll find cameras in other foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold, but those are book-style foldables that have a larger surface area and more space for components. Clamshells like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr Plus, in contrast, stick to a dual rear camera layout.

Oppo's Find N2 Flip already stood out to us for its camera prowess, with TechRadar's Oppo Find N2 Flip review showing how Oppo's software prowess and dedicated processing made for a camera that was almost as good as its slab peers.

Should the Oppo Find 3 Flip indeed ship with a telephoto lens, this could be the first foldable camera that's aimed at camera aficionados. If you don't mind Oppo's ColorOS operating system, and I certainly don't, you're probably going to enjoy this when it launches.