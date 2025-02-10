I tried the Oppo Find N5, the world’s thinnest folding phone – and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't even come close

Oppo has officially announced that the Find N5, the world's thinnest book-style folding phone, will launch globally on February 20, and as a long-time fan of its predecessor, the OnePlus Open (which is marketed as the Oppo Find N3 in China), I’m feeling the excitement.

At an official Oppo event, I went hands-on with the Find N5, and I can tell you first-hand that this is an impressive device that genuinely feels like a normal slab phone when folded. I was amazed at just how thin the Find N5 felt in-hand, and can already foresee the device joining our list of the best Oppo phones (and, if availability allows, the best foldable phones).

While I can’t tell you detailed specs about the Find N5 yet, I can do you one better and show you the phone in all of its razor-thin glory. Check out the gallery below:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future) (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future) (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future) (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future) (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future) (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future) (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future) (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future) (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future)

The Find N5 comes equipped with a triple-camera bump on the rear panel, and while the phone isn’t exactly light, it’s not noticeably heavier than a typical flagship.

What’s more, the crease on the inside of the phone's display – which I already barely noticed using the OnePlus Open – has been further reduced in both width and depth. It’s much flatter than the bold crease on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and combined with the nicer ergonomics, I'm not sure why anyone would opt for Samsung's model.

Oppo claims that the Find N5 is the world’s new thinnest book-style foldable, which would mean besting the Honor Magic V3’s unfolded thickness of 4.4mm. As mentioned, I can't share specs just yet, but having handled the Find N5 myself, it certainly feels like another step forward for foldable phone design.

As The Verge mentions, that book-style qualification references the Huawei Mate XT tri-fold phone, which measures just 3.6mm thick when fully unfolded.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Oppo Find N5 in white (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future)

The Find N5 comes in two colors: black and white. The white color option features a reflective pattern similar to the pearlescent white colorway on the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

As for buttons, it’s typical Oppo fare – a volume rocker and power button on the right side and ringer switch on the left – though, when the phone is folded, these all naturally sit on the right-hand side.

Is this the OnePlus Open 2 in all but name?

The OnePlus Open launched in October 2023 (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

As alluded to earlier, it's suspected that the rumored OnePlus Open 2 will inherit the design of the Oppo Find N5; the original OnePlus Open is, after all, effectively a rebranded Oppo Find N3. Oppo and OnePlus are both subsidiaries of Chinese company BBK Electronics and share a long history of common designs and technologies.

I’ve written at length about how enjoyable I found the OnePlus Open, and as the likely spiritual successor to that phone, the Oppo Find N5 has made a great first impression.

The Find N5 launches in global markets on February 20 – though it's highly unlikely to come to the US, as is standard for Oppo phones. The Find N5's imminent global release does, however, suggest that the OnePlus Open 2 isn't far away for US consumers.

What do you think of the Oppo Find N5? Would you pick an Oppo foldable over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold? Let me know in the comments below.