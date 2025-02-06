Google Pixel 9a: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far

The Google Pixel 9a could prove a compelling alternative to the Google Pixel 9, since this upcoming mid-ranger is likely to cost less, yet might not be much of a specs downgrade.

Nothing is known for certain yet, but the Pixel 9a has been extensively rumored, pointing to a phone with solid specs and a surprising redesign.

You’ll find everything we’ve heard about the Google Pixel 9a below, and we’ll update this article whenever we hear anything more.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next mid-range Pixel

The next mid-range Pixel When is it out? Possibly March 19

Possibly March 19 How much will it cost? Possibly $499 / £499 / AU$849

A March launch and an unchanged price

The Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Reportedly landing on March 19

The starting price might be the same as the Pixel 8a's

We can get quite specific about when the Pixel 9a might launch, as one source claims the phone will go up for pre-order on March 19.

Now, they don’t mention the actual announcement date, but given that the Google Pixel 8a went up for pre-order on the day of its announcement, there’s a good chance March 19 will be the announcement date too – if this source is right. They also claim that the Google Pixel 9a will start shipping on March 26.

Given how much we’ve now heard about the Pixel 9a, these imminent dates are believable, but it’s worth noting that the Pixel 8a didn’t launch until May of last year.

We also have an idea of how much the phone might cost, with one early Pixel 9a price leak pointing to a starting price of $499.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since then, the same site reiterated that claim, but added some more details, saying that the $499 Pixel 9a model will have 128GB of storage, and that there will also be a 256GB version for $599.

If so, then the starting price – at least in the US – will be the same as that of the Pixel 8a. Assuming the price is the same elsewhere too, we’ll be looking at a starting price of £499 / AU$849.

However, $599 for 256GB would be $40 more than last year, which might mean a similar increase to perhaps around $599 / AU$999 elsewhere.

You will probably at least get some freebies thrown in with the phone though, with one leak saying the Pixel 9a will come with a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium, a three-month subscription to the 100GB tier of Google One, and a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium.

Can you trust these rumors?

Given that the Pixel 8a only landed back in May, we’d take claims of a March launch with a pinch of salt, but as no sources disagree with this and the phone has extensively leaked, it’s believable.

We’re also inclined to believe the starting price might not increase – at least in the US, though until more sources chime in we can’t be at all sure.

Bigger and lighter, with a questionable redesign

The Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Pixel 9a could have a 6.3-inch 120Hz screen

Its cameras might look very different to the Pixel 8a's

It could be lighter than the current model

We first got a look at the possible Google Pixel 9a design back in August, with photos of what’s likely a prototype unit.

These images – which you can see below – show a very different camera design to either the Pixel 8a or the Pixel 9. The camera bar of those phones is gone, and replaced by a glossy, almost flat ring around the lenses.

It’s not a design we love but it’s one we may well be getting, because since then we’ve seen photos of another Pixel 9a prototype and some Pixel 9a renders, all of which you can see below, and all of which show this same design.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @VNchocoTaco) (Image credit: @feni_book) (Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks)

These subsequent images also gave us a closer look at the front of the phone, though not as much has changed there, with this having a flat screen and a punch-hole selfie camera.

We’ve also heard that the Pixel 9a might have dimensions of 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm, which would make it slightly taller and wider than the 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm Pixel 8a. Does that mean the Pixel 9a will have a bigger screen? Quite possibly, because another source agrees with those dimensions, and adds that the Pixel 9a’s display will be 6.3 inches – up from 6.1 inches on the Pixel 8a.

This second source adds that it will unsurprisingly be a 120Hz display, and that the Pixel 8a will weigh 186g, which is slightly surprising as the supposedly smaller Pixel 8a is a little heavier at 188g.

Finally on the design front, we’ve also heard that the Pixel 9a’s colors might include Porcelain (off-white), Obsidian (black), Peony (pink), and Iris (bluish-purple). Of those, only Iris would be particularly new for the Pixel line.

Can you trust these rumors?

Given how many sources have shared images of the Pixel 9a, we’d say it’s likely that this is the design we’ll see.

The dimensions are also probably accurate, since again they come from multiple sources, and as that makes the phone bigger than its predecessor it’s likely to also have a larger screen.

The colors and weight we’re less sure of though until we hear the same from other sources.

A new camera

The Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Could have a new 48MP main sensor

The other cameras might be unchanged

From the various leaked images we’ve seen it’s looking likely that the Google Pixel 9a will have a dual-lens camera, and beyond that, one source has claimed that the Pixel 9a will have a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide one, along with a 13MP front-facing snapper.

The Pixel 8a also has 13MP ultra-wide and selfie cameras, so those sensors might be the same, but that phone has a 64MP main camera. In other words then, the main camera here might be upgraded, or at least changed.

Can you trust these rumors?

As only one source has spoken about the camera specs so far, we’d take them with a pinch of salt, but we’re almost certain that the Pixel 9a will have a dual-lens camera.

A Tensor G4 and a big battery

The Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Likely to be equipped with a Tensor G4

The battery could be 5,000mAh

According to one source, the Google Pixel 9a will have a Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. Another source has also claimed the Pixel 9a will have that chipset, which is no surprise, as the rest of the Pixel 9 line uses a Tensor G4. Those RAM and storage amounts would be the same as the Pixel 8a though, so there might not be any upgrades on that front.

That second source also claims to expect seven years of Android updates, and we’ve heard that the Pixel 9a might have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Those are the same charging speeds as the Pixel 8a, and a little lower than the Pixel 9, but at 5,000mAh its battery would be bigger than either of those phones.

Can you trust these rumors?

The Pixel 9a will almost certainly use a Tensor G4 chipset, since its predecessor uses the Tensor G3. Most of these other claims are believable too but we’re a bit skeptical that it will have a 5,000mAh battery, since leaks suggest it will be lighter than the Pixel 8a, and a bigger battery is sure to add some weight.

You might also like