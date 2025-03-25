The Google Pixel 9a’s mysterious delay may have just been explained

The Google Pixel 9a reportedly has an overheating issue

This is apparently why Google delayed sales of the phone

Supposedly it can be fixed with a software update

The Google Pixel 9a hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, with the discovery that it lacks various Pixel 9 features and an unexpected delay to its on-sale date. That delay was, according to Google, down to a “component quality issue”, but the company didn’t get more specific. Now, though, someone else has.

According to leaker @techauntyji posting on X (via Phone Arena), an unnamed “very high profile phone” was delayed due to “heating probs. Especially around the camera.” So, it sounds like the Google Pixel 9a was prone to overheating when the camera was in use.

We would, however, take this with a pinch of salt for a couple of reasons. First, the source doesn’t have much of a track record, and second, they claim a software update should be able to fix the issue, whereas Google’s comment about a “component quality issue” suggests a hardware problem.

Darlings,the controversy over sudden withdrawal of a very high profile phone from many reviewers evidently revolves around heating probs. Especially around the camera. Should be back in action in April after an update to fix bugs. I personally use Hit spray for the same, dearies.March 24, 2025

Of course, it’s possible that, when Google first delayed the Pixel 9a, it wasn’t sure whether the problem would be fixable with an update, and has now learned that it can be.

It’s also worth noting that, since the Google Pixel 9a isn’t mentioned by name here, it’s possible @techauntyji is referring to another device. However, this is very unlikely, as we can’t think of anything else this phrasing would apply to (also, in a reply, they joked: “don’t Google it”).

Pick one up in April

In any case, the leaker echoes Google itself in claiming that the Pixel 9a will be back in action in April, so you hopefully won’t have to wait too long to get one.

That said, with the Google Pixel 9a lacking some of its siblings' AI tools and even the potentially life-saving Satellite SOS feature found on other Pixel 9 models, you might want to think twice about whether you actually want the phone.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It still has a lot going for it, mind, including a bigger battery than even the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, the same chipset as its pricier siblings, and a lower price than those phones. Stay tuned for our full review in the coming weeks.

You might also like