This year's Prime Day Apple deals are better than ever - here are 14 deals I'd buy on AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks
Shop today's best Prime Day Apple deals with prices starting at just $19.99
If you haven't heard, Prime Day is in full force as we enter day two of Amazon's four-day sale. As TechRadar's deals editor, who has covered the sale for eight years, I've been very impressed with this year's Prime Day Apple deals.
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale
While you can typically find impressive discounts on Apple's latest and greatest devices, this year's Prime Day Apple deals are better than ever before. Amazon has new record-low prices on Apple's whole AirPods lineup, including the all-new AirPods 4, the Apple Watch Series 10, and the latest entry-level iPad.
You can also find the best prices on the M3 and M4 MacBooks, as well as Amazon's best-selling tech device, the handy AirTag, on sale for only $19.99.
You'll find a full list of today's best Prime Day Apple deals below, all of which are on sale for the lowest-ever prices. Keep in mind that Apple deals are among Amazon's best-selling Prime Day offers, and the best discounts don't last long. My advice is that if you see a price you like, you should add it to your cart and check out before it's too late.
The 14 best Prime Day Apple deals I'd buy
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and thanks to Prime Day, it's on sale for only $19.99 – a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also get a four-pack on sale for $64.99, which comes down to just $16 an AirTag.
If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for a new record-low price of $89. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. The version with active noise cancellation is also reduced to $119.99 – another record-low price.
Amazon is also offering the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $119, marking a new record-low price and an incredible deal on Apple earbuds with ANC. It's only $30 more than the deal above, so if noise cancellation is essential for you, then you should grab this deal before it sells out.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.
Apple's pricey and powerful AirPods Max are $120 off at Amazon's Prime Day sale. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.
If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.
You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for its lowest price yet. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip delivers an incredible level of power, complemented by an 8.3-inch display that looks stunningly beautiful. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $120 discount brings the iPad mini down to its lowest-ever price.
Apple's latest iPad Air is $130 off, bringing the price down to a new record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Amazon's Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.
The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.
Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.