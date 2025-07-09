This year's Prime Day Apple deals are better than ever - here are 14 deals I'd buy on AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks

If you haven't heard, Prime Day is in full force as we enter day two of Amazon's four-day sale. As TechRadar's deals editor, who has covered the sale for eight years, I've been very impressed with this year's Prime Day Apple deals.



While you can typically find impressive discounts on Apple's latest and greatest devices, this year's Prime Day Apple deals are better than ever before. Amazon has new record-low prices on Apple's whole AirPods lineup, including the all-new AirPods 4, the Apple Watch Series 10, and the latest entry-level iPad.

You can also find the best prices on the M3 and M4 MacBooks, as well as Amazon's best-selling tech device, the handy AirTag, on sale for only $19.99.

You'll find a full list of today's best Prime Day Apple deals below, all of which are on sale for the lowest-ever prices. Keep in mind that Apple deals are among Amazon's best-selling Prime Day offers, and the best discounts don't last long. My advice is that if you see a price you like, you should add it to your cart and check out before it's too late.

The 14 best Prime Day Apple deals I'd buy

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $119 at Amazon Amazon is also offering the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $119, marking a new record-low price and an incredible deal on Apple earbuds with ANC. It's only $30 more than the deal above, so if noise cancellation is essential for you, then you should grab this deal before it sells out.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $429.99 at Amazon Apple's pricey and powerful AirPods Max are $120 off at Amazon's Prime Day sale. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $169 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $279 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for its lowest price yet. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $379 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip delivers an incredible level of power, complemented by an 8.3-inch display that looks stunningly beautiful. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $120 discount brings the iPad mini down to its lowest-ever price.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $479 at Amazon Apple's latest iPad Air is $130 off, bringing the price down to a new record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.