I adore my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but on a recent trip I took to Madeira to test if AI could plan a vacation for me (a whole other story you can follow), I swapped it out for a Google Pixel 9 Pro as my primary smartphone. And I loved it.

I’m a massive fan of Google’s Android phones. I loved my Pixel 3a and later Google Pixel 6, and we recommend that the base Google Pixel 9 is the best Android phone for everybody thanks to its solid specs and great AI features – something which I’ve now experienced first-hand (albeit through the upgraded model).

But since switching to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, I’ve been a foldables convert. For the most part, my love of foldables hasn’t wavered, but there’s one feature I wish I could steal from the Pixel 9 Pro: its camera.

YouTube Watch On

I don’t simply mean specs-wise. The Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts 50MP main, 48MP 5x telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide snappers, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a setup featuring a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3X optical zoom.

So out of the gate, the Pixel has more pixels to play with – which was ideal for the vacation, as I captured footage to share with family back home and to use in our video series.

It’s more than just a hardware difference, however.

The camera software felt a lot easier to navigate, with a cleaner layout, while still offering those more in-depth settings to tweak if I wanted to take the phone off auto-mode.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Google)

There are also some really neat AI features you only get on Google Pixel – specifically Add Me.

This photo tool enables you to snap a picture of your group, then pass the camera off to someone else so you can get into the shot in a space they left for you. The AI will then stitch the two photos together to create a single seamless image.

I hate having to bug people to take a photo of me – and have a fear they’ll run off with my phone if I do ask – and add me to solve this issue in a clean and effective way. And Add Me allows you to capture more of the background of where you are in a way that a selfie – even when using an extended selfie stick – can’t achieve.

While Samsung matches Google with some of its other AI tools – based on our tests, its Magic Eraser clone is generally on par – Google’s overall camera experience is clearly superior.

(Image credit: Future)

Despite that, I’m still sticking with my Z Fold 6 – its inferior camera is good enough in general, and its large display is unbeatable for gaming and reading – but as we approach the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and hear whispers of a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra incoming, I’m praying Samsung’s foldables get some much needed camera improvements as has been teased by leaks.

Because as I prepare to hand the Pixel 9 Pro back to our Phones team, I’m desperately wishing I didn’t have to.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 deals

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals