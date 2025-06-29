New and unofficial renders show how thin the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 could be – and we also have hints for when they'll go on sale

We're all set for a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

More images of the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 appear

The phones are sporting a thinner design

Samsung's tri-fold phone may launch later on

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be unveiled at the next Unpacked event, scheduled for July 9, and some fresh leaks have shed light on how these foldables might look and when we might be able to buy them.

Well-known tipster @evleaks (via Notebookcheck) has added a couple of unofficial renders to the pile of pictures we've already seen when it comes to these foldables – but they show off a couple of new angles that are worth looking at.

These angles really show off how thin these foldables are likely to be – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in particular is predicted to be significantly thinner than the current Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was launched in July 2024.

The pictures also give us an idea of the camera configurations on these phones, and when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, we can see that the punch-hole camera is back on the main display. On the Z Fold 6, this camera was hidden under the screen.

Tri-fold wait

Samsung has previously teased the tri-fold (Image credit: Future)

These renders aren't the only fresh leaks we need to pass on about these foldables: another widely recognized tipster, Instant Digital (via Android Headlines), says both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will go on sale in August after their July unveiling.

It looks as though there might be a longer wait for the tri-fold handset Samsung has previously teased. According to the same source, this handset is also going to be announced in full in July – but won't go on sale until October.

That fits in with previous chatter about the phone arriving later than the standard, double-pane foldables, and makes sense considering that the tri-fold is going to be more difficult to engineer and roll out.

We're still waiting to see how widely available this phone is going to be, while rumors suggest it's going to be called the Galaxy G Fold. All should become clearer on Wednesday, July 9 – and we'll of course be covering all the news live.