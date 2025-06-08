The upcoming Samsung tri-fold phone may take a while to charge up

Samsung could be about to add a new foldable to its lineup

A filing points to 25W charging for the Samsung tri-fold

That matches the Galaxy S25 and Z Fold 6

The foldable phone could be unveiled as early as July

We're very much looking forward to the full unveiling of the Samsung tri-fold phone at some point later this year, but the latest rumor around the handset suggests it's going to be somewhat disappointing in terms of its charging speed.

According to documentation filed with regulators in China (via SamMobile), the Samsung tri-fold is going to offer 25W wired charging. That's on a par with the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phones.

While it's perhaps not surprising that Samsung is sticking to the same charging limits as those current flagships, the Oppo Find N5 charges up at 80W when plugged in, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hits the heights of 45W.

It's possible that Samsung is playing it safe with the charging technology to avoid having to charge too much for adding a new form factor to its lineup. We've seen estimates as high as $3,500 (about £2,585 / AU$5,390) for this handset.

Here's what else we think we know

The tri-fold Huawei Mate XT (Image credit: Huawei)

We've seen plenty of other unofficial leaks and rumors about this handset: the only bit of information that's official and confirmed by Samsung is that this tri-fold handset is definitely on the way to take on existing phones like the Huawei Mate XT.

One of the unconfirmed pieces of information we've come across is that this phone is going to be called the Galaxy G Fold. That would certainly put it in line with the current foldables Samsung sells, in terms of its naming.

Apparently, the folding handset is going to come with a 6.49-inch outer screen and a huge 9.96-inch display on the inside. If that turns out to be the case then we're going to be very much into tablet territory when the phone is opened out.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 thought to be breaking cover sometime in July, the Galaxy G Fold (if that turns out to be its name) could arrive at the same time – but some sources have said it'll actually be unveiled later in the year.