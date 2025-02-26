Sorry, Samsung fans: the tri-fold Galaxy phone might not make it to the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

A new rumor suggests the Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone won't be revealed at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked after all

Prior rumors suggested the new device would be revealed alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7

We aren't convinced by either side of the argument

We’ve heard plenty about the rumored Samsung Galaxy tri-fold (or, as Samsung might call it, multi-fold) phone recently, but if a new tipoff is anything to go by, we might not have the new foldable in-hand until quite a bit later than some might have hoped.

According to tipster Max Jambor, the Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone will not launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 – both of which are expected to be revealed at this year’s summer edition of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked (or winter edition, if you're in Australia).

Jambor shared the tipoff to X (formerly Twitter), countering previous rumors that suggested the tri-fold Galaxy phone would launch at Samsung’s semi-annual event.

However, Jambor didn’t offer much in the way of context or justification for this claim, so we aren’t totally sure that it’ll hold true.

Samsung first teased a tri-fold device at this year’s first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked showcase, just before revealing the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 Edge – it would feel satisfyingly symmetrical to have the device officially revealed in the same way.

Samsung first teased a tri-fold device at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in January 2025 (Image credit: Future)

However, as we previously reported, Korean outlet ET News recently suggested that the tri-fold Galaxy phone would be revealed at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

Overall, it’s hard to gauge which rumor is more reliable – but I think it’s worth keeping expectations tempered for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked livestream.

As it stands, there are no tri-fold phones available worldwide. Huawei has stated its intention to launch the Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold phone in global markets, but this won't include the US as Huawei is banned from doing business there.

As we’ve previously covered, the Samsung Galaxy G Fold is expected to feature two panels that unfold from a central panel, rather than the Z-shaped configuration used by the Huawei Mate XT.

We haven’t heard much about tri-fold devices from other phone makers, so it seems that Samsung has a solid chance of being the first company to produce a truly globally available tri-fold device, which will no doubt rocket into a spot on our lists of the best Samsung phones and best folding phones.

What do you think of these rumors? Is a Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone something you’re looking out for? Let us know in the comments below.