We just got a big hint that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are on schedule

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip tipped to arrive in July

Mass production on these devices could start next month

The tri-fold and affordable flip phone may follow on later

If Samsung sticks to the same timings as last year, then we should see the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 appear sometime in July – and we now have a big hint that these foldables are indeed on schedule.

According to a new report from South Korean outlet The Bell (via SamMobile), mass production for the two foldable phones is set to begin in May, as per information obtained from Samsung Display – which is of course supplying the screens.

The news fits in nicely with a July launch, and the article itself mentions a foldable phone launch in "the second half of the year" (as per Google Translate). No doubt Samsung will arrange another of its Unpacked launch events for the occasion.

We don't get much information here about the rumored Galaxy Z Flip FE or the tri-fold foldable that Samsung has confirmed is on the way. The report intimates that these devices will appear in the fourth quarter of 2025 – October, November, or December.

The rumors so far

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Samsung)

Various rumors and leaks have been floating around when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the overall impression we've got is that there are going to be some decent upgrades from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

It would be a surprise if these phones didn't come running the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which has been seen in benchmarks for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the book-style foldable has also been tipped to have improved cameras and a slimmer design.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, there has been talk of a full-sized cover screen that wraps fully around the cameras, which should make the outer display more useful. We've also heard that there might be a noticeable bump in battery capacity.

Both these phones could make their debut running One UI 8 as well, which is based on Android 16. The Samsung Galaxy S25 handsets were the first to arrive with One UI 7 in January, so it would be a relatively quick turnaround for the next version.