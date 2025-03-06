The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a Motorola Razr-style full-sized cover screen – and I think it’s about time

New unofficial renders hint at a full-width cover screen for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

This contrasts with prior rumors that suggested no major design changes for the rumored phone

Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or share any official details

In a recent report, we reported on unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 that looked almost identical to the current-generation Galaxy Z Flip 6 – but as it turns out, the next Samsung flip foldable could be getting a rather major overhaul.

New renders shared by Android Headlines and OnLeaks and supposedly based on leaked information show the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 could sport a full-sized cover display, similar to the one found on the Motorola Razr Plus.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Keen-eyed readers may notice that Android Headlines and OnLeaks also provided the previous set of Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders, the ones that look almost identical to the current model – in a post to X (formerly Twitter), OnLeaks’ Steve H. McFly said “It appears I misinterpreted some data and this actually is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7”.

OnLeaks has a great track record of accurate leaks and tipoffs, so we can probably give them the benefit of the doubt here, especially as other tipsters have corroborated the addition of a larger display.

For example, tipster Ross Young predicted on X (formerly Twitter) that the screen would measure in at 4.05 inches diagonally, excluding the space lost to the two cameras.

This would be a substantial improvement on the contoured 3.4-inch display found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and would even beat the 4 inch cover display found on the Motorola Razr Plus.

If the new renders are to be believed, the rest of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is largely unchanged from the current generation – though a screen size boost is also tipped for the inner display, expanding from 6.7 to 6.8 inches.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My analysis – a needed improvement

When I saw the recent renders that suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would look nearly identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, I will admit I felt a twinge of disappointment.

With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has demonstrated that it can issue an impressive iterative product refresh without much of a design overhaul, but I’ve always seen the Z-series folding phones as a testing ground for innovation.

If you ask me, a full-sized cover screen is just the kind of high-impact feature that Samsung needs to keep up with its competitors – spec bumps are nice, but it’s visible stuff like this that sticks in people’s minds.

And, lets face it, a full-sized cover screen is about the only way a flip phone’s outer display can be actually useful. Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review found the phone’s 3.4-inch cover display to be disappointingly small, so I’m hopeful that this rumoured expansion can offer more utility.

Anyhow, the above is mostly based on rumors for now – we’ll have to wait on Samsung for any official information. What do you think? Is the Galaxy Z Flip overdue a cover screen update? Let us know in the comments.