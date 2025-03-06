The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a Motorola Razr-style full-sized cover screen – and I think it’s about time
A new design has been tipped
- New unofficial renders hint at a full-width cover screen for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
- This contrasts with prior rumors that suggested no major design changes for the rumored phone
- Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or share any official details
In a recent report, we reported on unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 that looked almost identical to the current-generation Galaxy Z Flip 6 – but as it turns out, the next Samsung flip foldable could be getting a rather major overhaul.
New renders shared by Android Headlines and OnLeaks and supposedly based on leaked information show the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 could sport a full-sized cover display, similar to the one found on the Motorola Razr Plus.
Keen-eyed readers may notice that Android Headlines and OnLeaks also provided the previous set of Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders, the ones that look almost identical to the current model – in a post to X (formerly Twitter), OnLeaks’ Steve H. McFly said “It appears I misinterpreted some data and this actually is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7”.
OnLeaks has a great track record of accurate leaks and tipoffs, so we can probably give them the benefit of the doubt here, especially as other tipsters have corroborated the addition of a larger display.
For example, tipster Ross Young predicted on X (formerly Twitter) that the screen would measure in at 4.05 inches diagonally, excluding the space lost to the two cameras.
This would be a substantial improvement on the contoured 3.4-inch display found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and would even beat the 4 inch cover display found on the Motorola Razr Plus.
If the new renders are to be believed, the rest of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is largely unchanged from the current generation – though a screen size boost is also tipped for the inner display, expanding from 6.7 to 6.8 inches.
My analysis – a needed improvement
When I saw the recent renders that suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would look nearly identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, I will admit I felt a twinge of disappointment.
With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has demonstrated that it can issue an impressive iterative product refresh without much of a design overhaul, but I’ve always seen the Z-series folding phones as a testing ground for innovation.
If you ask me, a full-sized cover screen is just the kind of high-impact feature that Samsung needs to keep up with its competitors – spec bumps are nice, but it’s visible stuff like this that sticks in people’s minds.
And, lets face it, a full-sized cover screen is about the only way a flip phone’s outer display can be actually useful. Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review found the phone’s 3.4-inch cover display to be disappointingly small, so I’m hopeful that this rumoured expansion can offer more utility.
Anyhow, the above is mostly based on rumors for now – we’ll have to wait on Samsung for any official information. What do you think? Is the Galaxy Z Flip overdue a cover screen update? Let us know in the comments.
