The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a Motorola Razr-style full-sized cover screen – and I think it’s about time

News
By
published

A new design has been tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • New unofficial renders hint at a full-width cover screen for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
  • This contrasts with prior rumors that suggested no major design changes for the rumored phone
  • Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or share any official details

In a recent report, we reported on unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 that looked almost identical to the current-generation Galaxy Z Flip 6 – but as it turns out, the next Samsung flip foldable could be getting a rather major overhaul.

New renders shared by Android Headlines and OnLeaks and supposedly based on leaked information show the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 could sport a full-sized cover display, similar to the one found on the Motorola Razr Plus.

A render apparently showing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, with a full-width cover display

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Keen-eyed readers may notice that Android Headlines and OnLeaks also provided the previous set of Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders, the ones that look almost identical to the current model – in a post to X (formerly Twitter), OnLeaks’ Steve H. McFly said “It appears I misinterpreted some data and this actually is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7”.

OnLeaks has a great track record of accurate leaks and tipoffs, so we can probably give them the benefit of the doubt here, especially as other tipsters have corroborated the addition of a larger display.

For example, tipster Ross Young predicted on X (formerly Twitter) that the screen would measure in at 4.05 inches diagonally, excluding the space lost to the two cameras.

This would be a substantial improvement on the contoured 3.4-inch display found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and would even beat the 4 inch cover display found on the Motorola Razr Plus.

If the new renders are to be believed, the rest of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is largely unchanged from the current generation – though a screen size boost is also tipped for the inner display, expanding from 6.7 to 6.8 inches.

My analysis – a needed improvement

When I saw the recent renders that suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would look nearly identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, I will admit I felt a twinge of disappointment.

With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has demonstrated that it can issue an impressive iterative product refresh without much of a design overhaul, but I’ve always seen the Z-series folding phones as a testing ground for innovation.

If you ask me, a full-sized cover screen is just the kind of high-impact feature that Samsung needs to keep up with its competitors – spec bumps are nice, but it’s visible stuff like this that sticks in people’s minds.

And, lets face it, a full-sized cover screen is about the only way a flip phone’s outer display can be actually useful. Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review found the phone’s 3.4-inch cover display to be disappointingly small, so I’m hopeful that this rumoured expansion can offer more utility.

Anyhow, the above is mostly based on rumors for now – we’ll have to wait on Samsung for any official information. What do you think? Is the Galaxy Z Flip overdue a cover screen update? Let us know in the comments.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
Jamie Richards
Jamie Richards
Mobile Computing Staff Writer

Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
We might have our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, but I can’t tell the difference from the Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 unofficial renders tease a slimmer design and a bigger, hidden-in-plain-sight upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far
The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in Black Shadow
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 set to steal the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition's best features – and this is a much-needed upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung shows off a creaseless folding phone display – and it improves on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design in 3 key ways
Latest in Samsung Galaxy Phones
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a Motorola Razr-style full-sized cover screen – and I think it’s about time
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally launching in April – these are the 5 new features I can't wait to try
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung shows off a creaseless folding phone display – and it improves on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design in 3 key ways
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have even smaller bezels - and that could mean an even bigger display
Latest in News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a Motorola Razr-style full-sized cover screen – and I think it’s about time
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Last-minute AMD RX 9070 XT stock rumors are making me hopeful for a much better launch than Nvidia’s RTX 5000 GPUs – with just one snag
eSIM
Global eSIM shipment volume surpasses half a billion units as demand keeps on growing
Samsung Galaxy Buds in white
Samsung may be working on new cheap wireless earbuds – will the Galaxy Buds FE 2 beat Sony's next value earbuds to the punch?
PS5 Pro feature
PlayStation Direct now lets you rent, yes rent, a PS5 from £11.99 a month
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Your older Pixel phone just got a performance and camera boost thanks to Google's new software update
More about samsung galaxy phones
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event

Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally launching in April – these are the 5 new features I can't wait to try
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung shows off a creaseless folding phone display – and it improves on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design in 3 key ways
PS5 Pro feature

PlayStation Direct now lets you rent, yes rent, a PS5 from £11.99 a month
See more latest
Most Popular
PS5 Pro feature
PlayStation Direct now lets you rent, yes rent, a PS5 from £11.99 a month
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Your older Pixel phone just got a performance and camera boost thanks to Google's new software update
Samsung Galaxy Buds in white
Samsung may be working on new cheap wireless earbuds – will the Galaxy Buds FE 2 beat Sony's next value earbuds to the punch?
China
Microsoft says Chinese Silk Typhoon hackers are targeting cloud and IT apps to steal business data
eSIM
Global eSIM shipment volume surpasses half a billion units as demand keeps on growing
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Last-minute AMD RX 9070 XT stock rumors are making me hopeful for a much better launch than Nvidia’s RTX 5000 GPUs – with just one snag
A screenshot of a character in FragPunk on PC.
FragPunk drops tomorrow for PC, but its console launch has been delayed at the last minute
Microsoft Store logo on a blurred background
There's finally a fix for an annoying Microsoft Store bug that's older than Windows 11
Salesforce Agentforce 2dx
Salesforce gives AI agents the power to be proactive and autonomous like never before
Google Pixel Watch 3 side dial and button
The Pixel Watch just got a secret display upgrade in Wear OS 5.1, but here’s why you probably shouldn’t use it