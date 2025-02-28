We might have our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, but I can’t tell the difference from the Z Flip 6
No need to flip out
Samsung has already had a busy year, with the launch of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as the reveal of the all-new Galaxy S25 Edge. This hasn’t stopped Samsung fans and tipsters from speculating on upcoming releases from the Korean tech giant, though, particularly across Samsung’s folding phone portfolio.
However, a new rumor suggests that Samsung’s most accessible foldable won’t be getting much of an overhaul this year – at least not design-wise.
Unofficial renders that supposedly show the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, based on what appears to be insider information, have been shared by OnLeaks and Android Headlines.
You’d be forgiven for thinking these renders show the current-gen Galaxy Z Flip 6, though, as there’s next to no visual difference between the supposed Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its predecessor – the renders even borrow the current-gen Blue color scheme.
Like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the rendered Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a tall folding inner screen, and a cover screen that contours to allow space for a horizontally aligned double-camera system. The renders feature colored camera rings, rather than the enlarged black camera housings used by the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Android Headlines suggests both screens will be slightly enlarged, at 3.6 inches for the cover screen and 6.8 inches for the inner display compared to 3.4 inches and 6.7 inches on the current-generation Galaxy Z Flip 6.
The buttons appear to be exactly the same as on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and as usual the lower rear panel is one solid colour. We can’t tell much about the phone’s construction from renders alone, but if the phones are as materially similar as they are aesthetically, we’re probably looking at an aluminum frame, glass cover screen, and plastic inner display.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
There’s not much in the way of explanation for where these renders come from either – this could just mean the source has chosen to remain anonymous, but it also means we can’t give as much weight to this rumor as we could one with more context.
Still, Samsung producing a Galaxy Z Flip 7 that largely shares the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 seems like a realistic possibility; after all, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 effectively inherited the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
And even with a similar design with enough improvements to software, internal specs, cameras, or overall user experience, there’ll be nothing stopping the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from finding a place on our lists of the best Samsung phones or best folding phones. Let us know what you’d like to see from Samsung’s next flip phone in the comments below.
You might also like
- I spent a week with the world's thinnest folding phone – here's why I'd pick the Oppo Find N5 over the Galaxy Z Fold 6
- The iPhone 17 Pro could come with 12GB of RAM to help it power though AI tasks
- I tested the iPhone 16e for a week and found it's a good phone that stretches the definition of 'budget'
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
This could be last call for Samsung's incredible Galaxy S25 Ultra deal - get $900 off plus $300 store credit on the house
Start saving – a potential Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date has just been revealed