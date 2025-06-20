We have leaked renders for Samsung's next foldables

There are a couple of key design changes

It's likely that the phones will be unveiled during July

All the indications are that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 are going to get their grand reveal next month – possibly on July 9 – and freshly leaked renders may have given us a better idea of the designs of these handsets.

First up we've got the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders, courtesy of the team at Android Headlines. There aren't too many design changes, but it looks like the foldable is going to be thinner than ever, as has been previously rumored.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Renders Show Slimmer Design, Bigger Displays https://t.co/bYpU7Fuyy5June 19, 2025

The cover display is apparently getting wider too, so the phone will feel a bit more like a standard phone when it's closed, and we've got two colors to look at here: Blue Shadow and Jet Black (a few other colors could be on the table too).

Perhaps the biggest surprise in these renders is that the punch-hole camera seems to be back on the main display, replacing the under-display camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 – perhaps due to the thinner frame. That's a step back in terms of technology, and arguably aesthetics, though the captured photo and video quality could be boosted as a result.

On the flip side

Exclusive: Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaks with Full Cover Display — Finally Catching Motorola https://t.co/aWkrS2P4TOJune 19, 2025

We've got another batch of leaked renders showing off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and again these come from Android Headlines. The same Blue Shadow and Jet Black colors are on show, which will most likely be joined by other shades.

The big upgrade when it comes to this phone compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the larger cover display, meaning it looks more like the Motorola Razr series of flip foldables – and the upgrade should make the outer screen more useful.

As with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, these renders show a phone that's thinner and lighter than its predecessor. According to this leak, many of the specs will stay the same, though there will be a faster processor on the inside.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All that remains is for Samsung to announce a date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, and reveal these phones officially – which will almost certainly be sometime in July. At the same showcase we're expecting to see a couple of Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 models, and perhaps a tri-fold phone as well.