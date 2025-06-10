The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the thinnest and lightest model yet

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be thinner, lighter, and more durable than the previous model

The company appears to also be saying that the same will be true of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Unsurprisingly, these phones are also said to be the company's most advanced foldables

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to both be unveiled in July, but ahead of that Samsung is already teasing these devices, and a new blog post gives us some idea of what to expect from their designs.

A post on Samsung Newsroom specifically states that “the newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet.”

So in other words the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be thinner and lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and while the article seems focused on the Fold, it says ‘Galaxy Z’ rather than ‘Galaxy Z Fold’, suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will also probably be thinner and lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung doesn’t get specific about how slim and light, but leaks have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be just 3.9mm thick when unfolded and either 8.2mm or 8.9mm thick when folded. That’s down from 5.6mm and 12.1mm for the Z Fold 6 when unfolded and folded respectively. The Z Fold 6 is also 239g, so the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be lighter than that.

Prior to today we hadn’t heard any reports of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 being slimmer, but for reference the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is 6.9mm thick when unfolded and 14.9mm when folded, and it weighs 187g.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Built to last

As well as being slimmer and lighter than their predecessors, Samsung’s upcoming foldables will also be more advanced and more durable according to this post.

It would be surprising if they weren’t more advanced, but hearing that they’re set to be more durable is reassuring, since foldable phones are inherently quite fragile.

Again, Samsung doesn’t get specific about how the durability will be improved, but leaks have suggested that both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a more durable hinge mechanism, while the former could also have better water resistance and a tough titanium backplate.

We should find out exactly what upgrades Samsung has planned soon, as leaks suggest both phones could land on July 10.