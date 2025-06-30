A detailed specs leak includes the possible dimensions and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

It also includes screen, battery, camera, and chipset details

If this is correct, then these phones could be substantial upgrades

Just yesterday we saw some unofficial renders showing how thin the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be, and now a leaker has revealed the phone's possible dimensions.

Setsuna Digital (via Phone Arena) claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be 8.9mm thick when folded and just 4.2mm thick when unfolded – that would be down from 12.1mm and 5.6mm on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 meanwhile is apparently 13.7mm thick when folded and 6.5mm thick when unfolded, so this could be a chunkier device, but that would still make it slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is 14.9mm and 6.9mm when folded and unfolded respectively.

This source additionally claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will weigh 215g (down from 239g), and that it will have an 8-inch foldable screen and a 6.5-inch cover screen, both of which would be slightly bigger than its predecessor's.

It’s also said to have a 200MP main camera (up from 50MP on the Z Fold 6), a 10MP front camera, an “enhanced armor aluminum frame”, and a glass-ceramic back panel, while the chipset is apparently a “Snapdragon 8”, which presumably means a Snapdragon 8 Elite – the same chipset as you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

From the Fold to the Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, it's said to weigh 188g, which would actually make it marginally heavier than its 187g predecessor. It also apparently has a 6.9-inch foldable screen and a 4.1-inch cover screen, both of which would be bigger than on the current model, with the cover screen in particular growing a lot from the 3.4-inch Z Fold 6 one.

Both screens are said to have a 120Hz refresh rate, which would be an upgrade for the cover screen, and apparently the bezel around the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s screen is 1.25mm.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This source also claims that both screens have a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits, which again would be an upgrade for the cover screen but not for the main display, and that the battery is 4,300mAh, up from 4,000mAh on the current model.

If this leak is accurate, both of these phones could be in for some pretty impressive upgrades, and as we’ve heard many of these details before it’s likely that much of this is accurate, especially as this leaker has a good track record.

That said, some details conflict slightly with things we’ve heard before – in particular, there doesn’t seem to be any agreement among leakers on the exact dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

We should find out how accurate this leak is soon though, as the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is on July 9, and we’ll almost certainly see both phones unveiled at the event.