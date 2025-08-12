Microsoft's new Windows tool will let you access your work PC, even if it's been hit in a cyberattack

Windows 365 Reserve includes 10 days of Cloud PC access

It's designed to plug the gaps during hardware, software or cybersecurity-related outages

Affected users can access their work by logging in from a browser or the Windows app

Microsoft has revealed an initial launch of Windows 365 Reserve – a new service which gives users temporary, dedicated Cloud PC access when their primary device is unavailable.

The company says Windows 365 Reserve is designed to maintain business continuity during any type of outage, be it from a cyberattack such as ransomware, a hardware failure, software issues or loss or theft.

In a blog post, Microsoft Senior Product Manager Logan Silliman explained companies already have to deal with, "halt[ed] productivity, delay[ed] deliverables, and strain[ed] IT teams," but the new offering could lift a huge weight off companies during these times of stress.

Windows 365 Reserve is available for some users to try

Microsoft will give users up to 10 days per year, which can be split across incidents or used up in one go.

"With this solution, organizations can proactively establish protections that reduce both financial and operational impacts when disruptions arise," Silliman added.

Promising the usual suite of Microsoft 365 apps, existing Microsoft Intune policies and secure access from any device, Windows 365 Reserve could vastly improve a worker's return to productivity.

It also buys the IT team undisturbed time to remediate whatever the issue is without the worker effectively being offline.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft noted the feature was developed after customers expressed concerns about challenges preparing for disruptions.

End users affected by any type of outage can regain access to their work by logging into their Windows 365 Reserve via a web browser or the Windows app.

The limited public preview launch comes less than two months after Microsoft first lifted the wraps off the concept.

It remains unclear whether the service will come at an additional cost to businesses, and how any pricing model would work. TechRadar Pro did ask Microsoft to confirm this, but we did not receive an immediate response.