Microsoft launches new hyper-powered disaster recovery service for Cloud PCs

Microsoft has looked to up its data recovery options for users with the launch of a new Windows 365 Disaster Recovery Plus (DRP) offering.
The upgraded tool is designed for users requiring high-performance disaster recovery, so centers around faster recovery times, lower data loss risks and preallocated capacity.
Working much like the Cross-region Disaster Recovery solution, Disaster Recovery Plus replicates Cloud PC disk snapshots in an alternate region.
“When it’s activated, users will be pointed to a temporary Cloud PC. During an outage, the user will have access to their temporary Cloud PC with all installed applications and settings based on the latest restore point," noted Windows 365 Cross-region Disaster Recovery (CRDR), Principal Product Manager Doug Coombs.
However, the temporary Cloud PC only serves to provide affected users with access to previously restored files, and does not act as a replacement for their primary system, meaning that no “applications, data, or other information will be preserved” – instead, users are urged to save work to OneDrive or SharePoint.
In a handy guide, Coombs confirmed users can choose from any geography or region that Windows 365 is available for their alternate region, allowing admins to consider other factors like data sovereignty.
“Windows 365 Disaster Recovery Plus provides enhanced disaster recovery capabilities such as a shorter Recovery Time Objective (RTO), preallocated capacity, and a shorter Recovery Point Objective (RPO) compared to Windows 365 Cross-region Disaster Recovery," he added.
Cloud PC tenants with up to 50,000 Cloud PCs in a region can expect recovery within four hours with CRDR, compared with under 30 minutes for DRP.
Windows 365 Disaster Recovery Plus is available in preview as a licensed add-on for Windows 365 Enterprise edition only, but it will be generally available by the spring.
