Microsoft is releasing Microsoft 365 Backup and Microsoft 365 Backup Storage to general availability
Rapid backup solutions for Microsoft 365 are here
Microsoft has announced the general availability of new backup and security tools to address the growing threats of ransomware attacks and the underlying data they impact.
Microsoft 365 Backup enables businesses to store critical active data which, in the event of a cyber attack or other disruption, can be used to ensure business continuity at much faster rates than migration-based backup.
Microsoft 365 Backup Storage provides developers with a means of implementing the same Microsoft 365 Backup benefits within their own third-party backup solution using an integrated application.
Rapid business backup
Backups are kept out of reach of attackers by keeping them within the Microsoft 365 trust boundary, while also offering frequent recovery points, fast backup, and low average recovery times even at mass scale across Microsoft 365 data sources.
Unlike traditional methods of large volume backup and restoration, such as migration-based backups, customers can expect a mass restore to be 20 times faster according to Microsoft’s research. The backup solution is being offered as a standable pay-as-you-go service without any additional licensing requirements.
As for 365 Backup Storage, Microsoft is offering this service to independent software vendors (ISVs) for use when building third-party backup applications, providing them with the physical redundancy, data resident compliance, and versioned restore points that comes as part of the Microsoft 365 Backup Storage solution.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Take a look at our guide to the best cloud storage solutions
- Microsoft employees are set for a tasty bonus following record profits
- These are the best cloud hosting providers around today
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict has been writing about security issues for close to 5 years, at first covering geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division). Benedict then continued his studies at a postgraduate level and achieved a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Benedict transitioned his security interests towards cybersecurity upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, focussing on state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.