Microsoft is releasing Microsoft 365 Backup and Microsoft 365 Backup Storage to general availability

Microsoft has announced the general availability of new backup and security tools to address the growing threats of ransomware attacks and the underlying data they impact.

Microsoft 365 Backup enables businesses to store critical active data which, in the event of a cyber attack or other disruption, can be used to ensure business continuity at much faster rates than migration-based backup.

Microsoft 365 Backup Storage provides developers with a means of implementing the same Microsoft 365 Backup benefits within their own third-party backup solution using an integrated application.

Rapid business backup

Backups are kept out of reach of attackers by keeping them within the Microsoft 365 trust boundary, while also offering frequent recovery points, fast backup, and low average recovery times even at mass scale across Microsoft 365 data sources.

Unlike traditional methods of large volume backup and restoration, such as migration-based backups, customers can expect a mass restore to be 20 times faster according to Microsoft’s research. The backup solution is being offered as a standable pay-as-you-go service without any additional licensing requirements.

As for 365 Backup Storage, Microsoft is offering this service to independent software vendors (ISVs) for use when building third-party backup applications, providing them with the physical redundancy, data resident compliance, and versioned restore points that comes as part of the Microsoft 365 Backup Storage solution.

