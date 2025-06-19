Microsoft has a brand-new service aimed at saving all your files from disastrous cloud drop-out

Windows 365 Reserve is a new web-based Cloud PC backup for your physical laptop

Users get to access the service for 10 days in any year

Pricing unconfirmed, preview upcoming

Microsoft has unveiled a new service designed to provide temporary, pre-configured Cloud PCs to customers when a primary physical device is out of order – be it lost, broken or delayed.

Windows 365 Reserve gives users instant access to Cloud PCs from any device via the Windows App or browser, and they come ready to go, loaded with Microsoft 365 apps, corporate settings and the relevant security policies.

Managed through Microsoft Intune (like physical PCs), Windows 365 Reserve is designed for temporary use only, with a 10-day annual usage allowance (that can be split up or used all at once).

Windows 365 Reserve

Microsoft says the new service is designed to ensure business continuity during events like device theft, loss, delivery days or system outages. With the temporary access, workers can continue as normal or admins can choose to test new configurations away from their own, primary device.

The company describes Windows 365 Reserve as a "modern, secured and scalable offering designed for any type of worker across the entire organization to stay uninterrupted and productive, without the hassle or cost of managing cumbersome loaner PCs, temporary backup PC solutions or legacy VDI access."

Microsoft Modern Work VP Stefan Kinnestrand said 76% of customers have reported having been impacted by incidents of device theft in the last two years, citing third-party research.

No pricing details have been confirmed yet, and it's unclear whether the service will operate on a subscription-based model. Windows 365 Reserve is available in preview "soon," with an online application process for customers to gain early access.

At the same time, Kinnestrand lifted the wraps off other minor improvements to Windows 365 while introducing a 20% discount for first-time customers.