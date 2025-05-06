Microsoft has a great deal on Windows 365 - which runs out just in time for Windows 10 end of life

Microsoft has revealed a useful discount for Windows 365 as it looks to encourage Windows 10 users to update ahead of its end of life in October 2025.

New users can now get 20% off all Windows 365 plans for the remainder of their Enterprise Agreement contract period, or the first year of their Windows 365 subscription (whichever is shorter).

The offer runs from May 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025, meaning it is tailor-made to appeal to those Windows 10 stalwarts who are still holding out on updating their devices, offering them a taste of what life in the next generation of office software will be like.

Windows 365 or Windows 11?

"The 20 percent discount on all Windows 365 plans for new customers underscores Microsoft's unwavering commitment to supporting our customers during these uncertain times," a blog post by Stefan Kinnestrand, Vice President, Modern Work at Microsoft, said.

"In these uncertain times, marked by fluctuating economic conditions and supply chain concerns, businesses face numerous challenges. Amidst these complexities, it is even more important to adopt new technologies in the age of AI to stay competitive and secure."

Kinnestrand emphasised that companies can check if their current Windows 10 PCs are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11, purchase a new and more secure Windows 11 PC, or move to the cloud with Windows 365.

Microsoft has been pushing its upgrades for some time, with the official Windows 10 end of life coming on October 14, 2025.

After this time, users will not receive free Windows product or security updates, potentially leaving them open to cyberattack - however subscribing to a Windows 365-powered Windows 11 Cloud PC would grant them access to such updates.

Around one in five laptops using the software are estimated to be running hardware incompatible with Windows 11, and without a proper transition plan, these devices could end up consigned to landfill, creating a surge in e-waste as companies upgrade their IT infrastructure.

Via The Register