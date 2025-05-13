Microsoft pledges to keep Windows 10 M365 apps secure into 2028

Windows 10 loses support, but M365 apps on Windows 10 don't... yet

Support is limited, and users may experience performance issues

Windows 11 adoption will soon surpass Windows 10

Although Windows 10 is set to lose support on October 14, 2025, Microsoft has confirmed it will carry on providing security updates for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 for a further three years.

However, even though the company will continue to support its productivity apps, it's warning users of potential performance and reliability issues if they insist on using the outgoing OS, urging them instead to consider upgrading.

Moreover, no bug reports or feature requests will be accepted for issues exclusive to Windows 10, marking the demise of the OS.

Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 get three years of extra support

"To help maintain security while you transition to Windows 11, Microsoft will continue providing security updates for Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10 for three years after Windows 10 reaches end of support," Microsoft shared.

Only customers will a valid M365 subscription will be able to open new cases, but three limitations will be in place once Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows 10 this October.

Firstly, if the issue is exclusive to Windows 10, users will be asked to upgrade to Windows 11. Secondly, if the customer is unable to upgrade to Windows 11, maybe due to hardware restrictions, the technical assistance team may only be able to offer troubleshooting and workarounds. Finally, there will be no option to log a bug or other feature requests.

Industry analysts from Canalys have already indicated that 2025 could be the year when remaining users end up upgrading their devices for support for Windows 11 and future operating systems, however trade war-induced tariffs could flip that idea on its head. "Subsequent quarters this year are likely to see a slowdown as inventory levels normalize and customers face higher prices," Principal Analyst Ishan Dutt stated.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite a 9% year-over-year growth in PC shipments globally during the first three months of 2025, Canalys predicts just a 2% rise for 2025 as a whole for the US market.

Although it took many months for Windows 11 to pick up widespread popularity, the OS now accounts for 43.7% of all Windows installs (via Statcounter). Windows 10 still leads, with a 52.9% market share.