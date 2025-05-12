Microsoft Teams to add 'Prevent Screen Capture' meeting mode to secure sensitive data

Enhanced Meeting Protection will block you from taking unwarranted screenshots

It'll turn the screen black if you dare to attempt to take a capture of the screen

Most platforms are supported, but some may have to join audio-only

Microsoft has alluded to an upcoming feature for Teams designed to prevent users from taking unwarranted screenshots during calls in a bid to protect sensitive company information.

A new addition to Redmond's roadmap adds Enhanced Meeting Protection to Teams, which Microsoft says will prevent screen capture. Added last week, it's on track to roll out from July 2025.

The feature will become available across desktop client versions on Windows and Mac, as well as iOS and Android apps, making it virtually impossible for users to take snippets of potentially sensitive information.

Microsoft Teams will let you block screenshots soon

"To address the issue of unauthorized screen captures during meetings, the Prevent Screen Capture feature ensures that if a user attempts to take a screen capture, the meeting window will turn black, thereby protecting sensitive information," Microsoft explained.

Although most common platforms are supported, users joining a Teams call with Enhanced Meeting Protection enabled will be restricted to audio-only to prevent content exposure.

Because the roadmap entry only shares basic details about the upcoming feature, it's unclear whether it will be enabled by default or toggled on via admin controls.

In the hope that enhanced protections will give companies access to more secure video conferencing, the company will also be rolling out its new Migration Tool for Teams in July.

"Customers will now be able to move content seamlessly from public and private channels in a third-party solution to Teams standard channels," the roadmap entry reads.

Enhanced Meeting Protection is currently in the 'in development' stage – the first of three, preceding 'launched' and 'rolling out'. Microsoft doesn't share details about how far along the development journey it is, and whether it's on track for the intended July release.

However, while the feature might be welcomed by many, it still leaves a considerable gap and, in many cases, does nothing to protect sensitive data on screens at all – there's no system in place to prevent users from taking photos of their screens with their smartphones, and such a tool would be almost impossible to implement.