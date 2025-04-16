Finally, Microsoft Teams is fixing one of my biggest everyday woork issues, and I couldn't be happier

Microsoft Teams adds "enhanced" spell check feature

Users will be alerted to issues as they type in Teams

Multi-language support means users can switch between up to three languages

Making embarassing spelling mistakes in crucial work conversations or Microsoft Teams calls could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing service has announced it is rolling out "enhanced spell check", giving users the tools to make sure their messages are as accurate as possible.

Microsoft says the addition, "will help ensure that your messages are clear and professional" - something I'm sure we've all worried about in the past.

Microsoft Teams spell check

In a Microsoft 365 updates blog post, the company outlined how the feature will work, spotting any issues in the Teams compose box and marking or highlighting the problem immeidately.

Users will then be able to choose a correction from a dropdown menu, ignore the suggestion, or add a word to their dictionary.

The new spell check feature will also offer multi-language, support, with users able to switch between up to three languages. It isn't mentioned exactly which languages are supported at launch, but we'll hopefully get more information on this soon.

The feature is listed as rolling out now, and is generally available for all users on Windows desktop and Mac devices, across all platforms.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The launch is the latest in a series of recent improvements to Microsoft Teams announced by the company as it looks to make the platform more intuitive.

This includes the recent launch of real-time text (RTT) capabilities, allowing participants to type a message while someone else's speech is being transcribed, giving users who prefer typing to speaking another way to make sure their voices get out there.